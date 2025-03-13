Half of Transport for London’s support fleet suitable for immediate electrification

Fleet optimisation software provider Dynamon has collaborated with Transport for London (TfL) to ensure efficient fleet electrification.
Dynamon analysed TfL vehicle telematics data and operational patterns over a 12-month period using its ZERO software. The analysis covered 356 locations including depots, tube stations, offices and bus stations and ZERO identified optimal EV models, charging infrastructure needs, and efficient charging patterns.
Existing infrastructure at TfL sites could support the immediate electrification of 50% of its fleet, the analysis showed.
TfL’s support fleet operates across a diverse network, and the analysis focused on creating fleet-specific charging infrastructure on TfL sites rather than relying on public chargepoints.
Vehicles were classified into three tranches: green, amber and red. Green vehicles were recommended for immediate electrification, able to use existing infrastructure at key locations, requiring no schedule or route changes. Of TfL’s vehicles, 50% were placed in this category.
The remaining 50% were in the amber and red tranches, the former classification indicating ‘minor adjustments’ are needed before electrification, while red vehicles will need additional charging solutions that necessitate further assessment by TfL.
Planning for fleet-specific charging infrastructure is critical to ensuring cost-effective and operationally feasible electrification. The infrastructure Dynamon has recommended would be solely for fleet use, designed to meet the operational demands of TfL’s vehicles.
Dynamon’s ZERO software identified 36 primary locations at which, if TfL installed dedicated fleet-only charging infrastructure, 90% of the fleet’s energy demand would be met. This means a potential 43% reduction in the number of chargers required, with charger sharing strategies improving charger utilisation by 35%.
According to the optimiser, if its proposal is implemented, TfL’s fleet’s reliance on public charging could be reduced by 25%.
According to Angus Webb, CEO of Dynamon, the ZERO software is designed to provide “actionable insights and cost-effective strategies for fleet electrification”.
He added: “We are proud to see it making a significant impact for TfL in their journey towards a zero-emission future. This partnership demonstrates how data-driven solutions can enable large organisations with complex fleet requirements to transition confidently, efficiently and sustainably to electric vehicles.”
Electrifying public transport
In September last year, network operator UKPN invested £4 million in London’s grid system to facilitate increasing numbers of electric buses on TfL’s network. At the time, Nick Owen, director of buses at TfL claimed the London bus fleet is “one of the greenest in the world, with lower CO2 emissions per passenger kilometres compared to other global cities like New York, Paris and Vancouver”.
UK-wide, the zero-emission bus market is the biggest in Europe. Figures released by the Society of Motor Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) in February showed the UK’s zero emission bus fleet “solidified its role as a cornerstone” of the UK’s net zero transformation.
In 2024, 1,570 new electric or hydrogen bus units entered service, SMMT said, which represents a 35.5% increase in demand driven partly by increased model availability.