News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
March 13, 2025

Half of Transport for London’s support fleet suitable for immediate electrification

By Molly Green
TfL's Edgware Track Depot, one of the locations analysed by Dynamon. Image: Transport for London/Chrys Chimarrides.

Fleet optimisation software provider Dynamon has collaborated with Transport for London (TfL) to ensure efficient fleet electrification.

Dynamon analysed TfL vehicle telematics data and operational patterns over a 12-month period using its ZERO software. The analysis covered 356 locations including depots, tube stations, offices and bus stations and ZERO identified optimal EV models, charging infrastructure needs, and efficient charging patterns.

Existing infrastructure at TfL sites could support the immediate electrification of 50% of its fleet, the analysis showed.

TfL’s support fleet operates across a diverse network, and the analysis focused on creating fleet-specific charging infrastructure on TfL sites rather than relying on public chargepoints.

Vehicles were classified into three tranches: green, amber and red. Green vehicles were recommended for immediate electrification, able to use existing infrastructure at key locations, requiring no schedule or route changes. Of TfL’s vehicles, 50% were placed in this category.

The remaining 50% were in the amber and red tranches, the former classification indicating ‘minor adjustments’ are needed before electrification, while red vehicles will need additional charging solutions that necessitate further assessment by TfL.

Planning for fleet-specific charging infrastructure is critical to ensuring cost-effective and operationally feasible electrification. The infrastructure Dynamon has recommended would be solely for fleet use, designed to meet the operational demands of TfL’s vehicles.

Dynamon’s ZERO software identified 36 primary locations at which, if TfL installed dedicated fleet-only charging infrastructure, 90% of the fleet’s energy demand would be met. This means a potential 43% reduction in the number of chargers required, with charger sharing strategies improving charger utilisation by 35%.

According to the optimiser, if its proposal is implemented, TfL’s fleet’s reliance on public charging could be reduced by 25%.

According to Angus Webb, CEO of Dynamon, the ZERO software is designed to provide “actionable insights and cost-effective strategies for fleet electrification”.

He added: “We are proud to see it making a significant impact for TfL in their journey towards a zero-emission future. This partnership demonstrates how data-driven solutions can enable large organisations with complex fleet requirements to transition confidently, efficiently and sustainably to electric vehicles.”

Electrifying public transport

In September last year, network operator UKPN invested £4 million in London’s grid system to facilitate increasing numbers of electric buses on TfL’s network. At the time, Nick Owen, director of buses at TfL claimed the London bus fleet is “one of the greenest in the world, with lower CO2 emissions per passenger kilometres compared to other global cities like New York, Paris and Vancouver”.

UK-wide, the zero-emission bus market is the biggest in Europe. Figures released by the Society of Motor Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) in February showed  the UK’s zero emission bus fleet “solidified its role as a cornerstone” of the UK’s net zero transformation.

In 2024, 1,570 new electric or hydrogen bus units entered service, SMMT said, which represents a 35.5% increase in demand driven partly by increased model availability. 

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for theEV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
business, charging, depot charging, electric vehicles, fleet charging, fleet electrification, tfl, Transport for London
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Greg-Jackson_CEO-and-founder-of-Octopus-Energy-1-1-1

Octopus Energy’s Bulb buy-out ruled fair in final court ruling

Prime Minister Keir Starmer & Taoiseach Micheál Martin

UK, Ireland to collaborate on offshore wind

a person in a high vis vest inspects cables in a large tunnel

National Grid and DESNZ advance grid infrastructure plans

the top of a wind turbine surrounded by mist

Rystad Energy: UK wind projects will gain from proposed grid connection reforms

a woman stands by an EV on charge

IEA: battery deployment breaks records as EV prices plummet

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.