June 16, 2025

Hardware providers partner with software companies for smart EV charging

By Molly Green
Enode will allow EV owners to integrate their chargers with almost any smart energy app. Image: Easee.

Home EV charger manufacturer Easee has partnered with energy connectivity platform Enode to enable EV drivers to access smart energy services globally.

Easee’s home chargers are all 4G connected and it has installed over 850,000 across Europe. The partnership with Enode will see its customers able to access smart charging, home energy optimisation, dynamic energy tariffs and demand response programmes—all of which offer cost savings.

Enode will allow EV owners to integrate their chargers with almost any smart energy app. Enode’s API platform is integrated into over 150 smart energy applications across Europe, North America and Oceania, allowing for scalable deployment of smart energy services.

Easee CEO Anthony Fernandez explained that the company’s chargers were built to be “open, connected and ready for the energy system of the future,” adding that partnering Enode will give users more control and “make it easier to access the best digital energy services available”.

Energy companies can also benefit, according to Easee, as the partnership will enable them to launch EV charging services more quickly and with less operational overhead.

Easee announced its intention to leverage its network of 4G-connected chargers for grid balancing in May this year, setting out to collaborate with governments, utilities and infrastructure providers to strengthen energy resilience.

Utility-managed EV charging

In US news, smart charging software provider WeaveGrid has partnered with EV manufacturer Rivian to deliver grid-integrated smart charging capabilities.

This will enable customer participation in utility programmes managed by WeaveGrid, through which consumers can earn financial incentives for taking part in grid balancing.

WeaveGrid works with utilities including Xcel Energy, Exelon, DTE and PG&E. Rivian describes its EVs as “true software-defined EVs” that provide a “seamless” charging experience.

“This integration with Rivian’s robust software platform allows us to deliver real-time, grid-responsive charging while elevating the already premium driver experience,” said Apoorv Bhargava, cofounder and CEO of WeaveGrid.

In the US, over 80% of charging happens at home and offering dynamic charging is a key way of lowering costs for drivers while supporting utilities to manage the grid. Last week, energy intelligence company Sense launched another load management system for home EV charging.

Sense’s EV Analytics enables utilities to detect charging behaviour across all vehicles and chargers, providing EV detection and charging insights for better forecasting, distribution planning and more efficient managed charging programme delivery for utilities.

