News
Heat
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
May 9, 2024

Heat networks industry calls survey to map 35,000 jobs

By Ottilie Von Henning
E.ON Heat Pump
HITC announces survey to figure out where 35,000 heat network jobs can be applied. Image: E.ON

As part of an initiative to support the creation of the estimated 35,000 jobs required, the Heat Networks Industry Council has announced a nationwide workforce skills survey.

35,000 is the number of jobs estimated as required in order to enable heat networks to supply around a fifth of the UK’s heat by 2050.

According to the Committee on Climate Change, to achieve net zero cost-effectively, low-carbon heat networks will need to supply around 20% of heat by 2050.

Growing the heat network sector to this level—from around the 2-3% currently supplied—offers substantial economic opportunities in job creation and will require some £60–£80 billion of investment.

The Heat Networks Industry Council (HeatNIC), a joint industry and government forum, has commissioned a survey of the sector’s current skills to support achieving that ambition.

Charlotte Large, director of strategy and decarbonisation, Bring Energy, a member of HeatNIC’s skills working group, said: “Heat networks are expected to grow exponentially but to develop at the pace required, we need the skills, jobs, and knowledge to make it happen.

“By having a better understanding of the talent and skills available across the country, we can plan effectively and mobilise a workforce that is able to deliver low-carbon heating across towns and cities throughout the UK.”

Where the workforce can be applied

Several clean heating schemes are being introduced to the UK’s low-carbon technology sector each year as the industry continues to expand.

For example, ScottishPower announced the launch of two clean heating schemes; one tackles heat pump installation, while the other provides energy-efficient heating.

The first of the two includes the appointment of ScottishPower’s second heat pump installation provider, Plug Me In.

Engineers from partners Plug Me In and Everwarm will install heat pumps for customers on behalf of ScottishPower’s Smart Solutions division across the UK.

The latter-mentioned scheme was launched in conjunction with innovation centre Energy Systems Catapult as the company’s first trial of its Warm Home Prescription (WHP).

The trial will see the installation of improved energy efficiency measures, such as upgraded or new home insulation and even air source heat pumps, as part of ongoing efforts to support vulnerable customers living in homes with low Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings.

Under the new partnership, once the Catapult team has identified those homes, ScottishPower will arrange to supply and install appropriate improvements. This may include upgraded or new insulation in lofts, cavity walls, under floors, upgraded heating systems like air source heat pumps, and even solar panels where suitable.

The upgrades will be delivered at no cost to the householder as part of ScottishPower’s Energy Company Obligation (ECO), a UK government scheme that sets targets for all major energy suppliers to help improve homes across the country.

Tags
business, decarbonisation, heat network, market, Renewables, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
The two organisations also partnered in 2021. Image: National Grid.

National Grid, Smart Wire partner to support grid-enhancing APFC devices

DNV uk energy transition outlook

UK will miss net zero by 2050, decarbonisation by 2030, says DNV report

Octopus Energy Electric Vehicle

Current±’s most read stories of the week: Octopus on its V2G tariff and National Grid DSO’s expansion plan

SSE Renewables' Beatrice Offshore Windfarm, located off the coast of Scotland. Image: SEE Renewables.

‘Second biggest market for offshore wind’: UK hosts 43% of Europe’s capacity

The first domestic wallbox chargepoint

British Gas and Toyota partner to deliver Toyota HomeCharge

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.