Hydrogen charges EVs at Lanarkshire service station

Six ultra-rapid chargers at a service station in Lanarkshire are now powered by green hydrogen, in a “first-of-its-kind” deployment connecting a hydrogen-powered generator to electric vehicle (EV) chargers.
Westmorland Family has partnered with GeoPura to connect the renewable energy supplier’s Hydrogen Power Unit (HPU) to six ultra-rapid EV chargers – deployed by SWARCO Smart Charging – at Cairn Lodge Services on the M74, which is owned by Westmorland.
The HPU uses a fuel cell system to convert hydrogen gas into electricity, with only water emitted as a by-product, explained GeoPura.
This means that from 12 December EV drivers visiting Cairn Lodge Services will have their EVs powered by green hydrogen.
Enabling off-grid EV charging
GeoPaura’s HPU provides the EV chargepoints with the right amount of electricity for charging, supplementing the current electrical grid supply.
This allowed Carin Lodge Services to overcome grid capacity constraints and avoid delays to opening its charging facility, leaving the site ready to meet demand over the Christmas period.
According to GeoPura, it’s solution can offer “seamless scalability” for off-grid EV charging, including for areas where grid upgrades are delayed or not feasible.
“Cairn Lodge Services is excited to offer the first hydrogen powered EV chargers on the UK motorway network. The rapid growth of the EV market has underscored the pressing need for accessible and reliable charging facilities,” said Nabil Subuh, CEO of Westmorland Family.
Subuh called the HPU a “creative, sustainable” alternative for businesses waiting for sufficient grid capacity to allow their charging bays to go live.
“To the customer, the charging experience is no different to a grid connected charger, and by utilising this new technology we can provide much needed EV charging facilities sooner, meeting the growing demand without having a negative impact on the environment,” added Subuh.