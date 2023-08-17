News
Tech
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
August 17, 2023

Hydrogen roundup: UK govt unveils 17-strong shortlist for funding; University of Sheffield installs new electrolyser for SAF testing

By George Heynes
Hydrogen roundup: UK Govt unveils 17-strong shortlist for funding; University of Sheffield installs new electrolyser for SAF testing. Image: Roman (Pixabay).
Hydrogen roundup: UK Govt unveils 17-strong shortlist for funding; University of Sheffield installs new electrolyser for SAF testing. Image: Roman (Pixabay).

The UK government has unveiled a 17-strong shortlist of green hydrogen projects, totalling 262MW of capacity, which could receive funding.

Being provided as part of the Hydrogen Business Model/Net Zero Hydrogen Fund, the government expects to provide contracts for the winning projects in the fourth quarter of 2023. The projects are a part of the first electrolytic allocation round (HAR1).

The projects are scheduled to be operational in 2025 and thus will support the government’s target of having 1GW of electrolytic hydrogen production capacity either operational or in construction by 2025. It could also provide a means to kickstart the hydrogen sector in the UK.

The UK additionally is targeting 10GW of low-carbon hydrogen production capacity by 2030. You can find the shortlisted projects below:

Project NameLead DeveloperLocation
Aldbrough Hydrogen PathfinderSSE ThermalYorkshire
Barrow Green Hydrogen          Carlton Power  North West
Bradford Low Carbon HydrogenHygenYorkshire
Cheshire Green HydrogenProgressive Energy Net ZeroNorth West
Cromarty Hydrogen ProjectPale Blue Dot EnergyScotland
Gordonbush Hydrogen Project (GBH2)SSE RenewablesScotland
Green Hydrogen 1RES and Octopus RenewablesScotland
Green Hydrogen 2RES and Octopus RenewablesWales
Green Hydrogen 3RES and Octopus RenewablesSouth East
H2 Production Plant at High MarnhamJG PearsEast Midlands
HyBontMarubeni EuropowerWales
HyGreen TeessideBP Alternative Energy InvestmentsNorth East
Langage Green HydrogenCarlton PowerSouth West
Tees Green HydrogenEDF Renewables HydrogenNorth East
Trafford Green HydrogenCarlton PowerNorth West
West Wales Hydrogen Project – Phase 1H2 Energy and TrafiguraWales
Whitelee Green HydrogenScottish PowerScotland

SSE Thermal, who has two projects selected to progress to the final stage of the hydrogen fund, welcomed the news and highlighted the importance of scaling the UK hydrogen sector.

“We welcome the recognition from UK government on the potential of both Aldbrough Hydrogen Pathfinder and Gordonbush Hydrogen and look forward to the continued development of these important low-carbon projects,” said Catherine Raw, managing director of SSE Thermal and group executive committee lead for hydrogen.

“Hydrogen will be crucial in getting the UK to net zero, as well as significantly boosting our energy security by maximising our ability to harness homegrown renewables. At SSE, we are developing projects across the hydrogen value chain, from production to storage to power generation.

“For a thriving hydrogen economy to be developed, we need to see projects brought forward at pace and the Net Zero Hydrogen Fund aims to achieve exactly that.”

University of Sheffield to produce ‘more green hydrogen than any other UK research centre’

Image: University of Sheffield.

In other UK hydrogen news, the University of Sheffield has stated that it is to produce “more green hydrogen than any other UK research centre”. It is understood that this green hydrogen will be harnessed to test new hydrogen-based fuels.

With the new electrolyser, the university is capable of producing nearly 140Nm3 per hour of green hydrogen with storage capacity of 1450Nm3.

The new electrolyser is located at the university’s Sustainable Aviation Fuels Innovation Centre (SAF-IC) and will be used to explore the use of fuels such as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) – a technology many aircraft companies are pinning its hopes on to reduce carbon emissions.

By basing the electrolyser in this research centre, the university will be capable of developing, testing, validating and help certify new fuels in one location.

It is also important to note that the university is also a part of a consortium, led by Virgin Atlantic, aiming to achieve the “world’s first 100% SAF transatlantic flight”, which is scheduled to fly in November 2023.

Professor Mohamed Pourkashanian, director of the University of Sheffield’s Energy Institute, said: “In order to drive forward a decarbonised future, we must understand more about the possibilities and capabilities of green hydrogen, particularly with regards to sustainable aviation fuels. With this new electrolyser at our SAF-IC facility, we can work with industry and fellow academics to discover and demonstrate the best way to make a hydrogen economy, and a greener future, a reality.

“We are thrilled to have the capacity to produce the green hydrogen in our site, so that our research and development into SAFs (especially via Power-To-SAF), industrial fuel switching and decarbonisation can continue.

“We’re also pleased to work with IMI VIVO on this project, and we are now having discussions with the team that could lead to future international collaborations and projects.”

Tags
decarbonisation, Green hydrogen, GreenHydrogenEU, hydrogen, hydrogen strategy, UK government
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Energy price cap reduction contributes to inflation drop. Image: Getty.

Energy price cap reduction contributes to inflation drop

DESNZ faces challenges in meeting smart meter targets, says NAO. Image: Getty.

Flexibility could replace four gas stations, says Cornwall Insight

Hydrogen roundup: UK Govt unveils 17-strong shortlist for funding; University of Sheffield installs new electrolyser for SAF testing. Image: Roman (Pixabay).

Hydrogen roundup: UK govt unveils 17-strong shortlist for funding; University of Sheffield installs new electrolyser for SAF testing

Transmission-grid_pixabay_750_420_80_s_c1

GB electricity grid companies tendered 4.6GW of flexibility in 2022

Mercia PR and RheEnergise have also partnered to provide 100MW of long-duration storage by 2030. Image: Drax.

Scottish Minister calls for framework on pumped storage hydro

© 2023 Solar Media Limited.