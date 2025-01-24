News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
January 24, 2025

Hypervolt and ev.energy partner for low-cost charging

By Molly Green
The partnership will see Hypervolt’s UltraGrid integrate with the ev.energy platform, which brings together the various EV tariffs available in the UK. Image: ev.energy.

EV chargepoint manufacturer and software provider Hypervolt has partnered with ev.energy, a smart EV charging solutions provider.

The partnership will see Hypervolt’s UltraGrid integrate with the ev.energy platform, which brings together the various EV tariffs available in the UK. The companies say ev.energy’s offering complements Hypervolt’s suite of tariff integrations. This means Hypervolt customers can further optimise their at-home charging for the lowest available cost.

Head of partnership at Hypervolt explained: “Aggregating the myriad EV tariffs in one convenient app goes a long way to assuage many of those concerns. We’re tremendously excited to see what the future brings with the team at ev.energy.”

So far this year, Hypervolt has also partnered with energy supplier EDF to provide frequency balancing support to the grid using its chargers. Hypervolt also works with Octopus Energy’s utility digitalisation platform Kraken, which is powered by AI and monitors the electricity grid in real-time for automated smart charging.

Meanwhile, ev.energy is focusing on rolling out its platform in the US. Just under a year ago, it secured £32 million in funding to expand its charging solutions in California. The public funding, which has been allocated following selection for the California Energy Commission (CEC)’s Responsive, Easy Charging Products with Dynamic Signals (REDWDS) grant, will look to make EV charging more accessible to Californians.

West Midlands Combined Authority to develop new EV charging network

In other EV infrastructure news, EV charging capability in the West Midlands is set to grow after the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) secured three sites for an ultra-fast charging station network across the region.

Planning permission has been given for the first site for Erdington in Birmingham, which will form part of the wider regeneration of a former factory by developer Chancerygate.

Land has also been acquired for an ultra-rapid charging station in Longbridge and a third site will straddle the Solihull and Birmingham border. All three sites are set to be fully operational next year. Each one will have 20 ultra-fast chargers.

Funding for the network is part of the region’s £1.3 billion City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS) from Government and supported by private investment.

The WMCA has plans to expand the network of ultra-fast charging stations over the next two years with a view to putting 90% of residents and businesses within easy reach of a top-up.

In its annual survey, EV charge point mapping service Zapmap said over half of EV drivers use the public charging network at least once a month. Zapmap’s survey found that 61% of respondents say public charging infrastructure has improved in the last year in terms of both reliability and overall growth (available charging infrastructure has, according to Zapmap, increased by 38% over the last 12 months).

CGI images of the proposed sites provided by WMCA show solar arrays installed above the charging bays, although this element is not mentioned in publicly-released plans. Image: WMCA.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit UK & Ireland 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More
Tags
business, decarbonisation, ev charging, ev.energy, Hypervolt, public charging, Renewables, Technology, West Midlands Combined Authority
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Lord+Bamford+Hydrogen+Combustion+Engine+-+Approved+

JCB’s hydrogen engine cleared for commercial use

two white men in white helmets smile as they stand under a solar panel

Enerpower rebrands, targets 1GW capacity by 2030

1024px-Datacenter_de_ARSAT

AI Opportunities: help or a hinderance to UK’s clean energy ambitions?

Sunny-power-lines-pxfuel-NC-scaled

National Grid’s Distribution Future Energy Scenarios to support network planning

national grid transmission rema Viking Link AC Yard engineers

REMA: Centralising transmission buildout plan could reduce need for zonal market

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.