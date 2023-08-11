News
Supply
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
Sidenotes
Lorem Ipsum

investment

August 11, 2023

Iberdrola signs €500m green loan with Citi and Eksfin for East Anglia III offshore wind farm

By John Lubbock
East Anglia One offshore wind farm. Image: Iberdrola
East Anglia One offshore wind farm. Image: Iberdrola

Spanish energy giant Iberdrola has secured a €500 million (£432 million) loan with Citi and guaranteed by the Norwegian Export Credit Agency Eksfin for the construction and development of the East Anglia III offshore wind farm. 

East Anglia III will have a capacity of 1.4GW when completed and is being constructed by ScottishPower, a subsidiary of Iberdrola. Onshore construction for the wind farm began in July 2022. 

The loan is the first Eksfin guaranteed financing to a Spanish energy company, and will have a duration of nine years, making it possible to extend the length of Iberdrola’s debt and “diversifying its debt structure”. 

Graphic explaining the features of East Anglia III. Image: ScottishPower

Iberdrola says it has a strong relationship with Norwegian partners, and is active in offshore wind development in Norway with in partnership with TotalEnergies and Norsk Havvind.   

Iberdrola also says it maintains a ‘strategic alliance’ with the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, with plans to co-invest in 1.265GW of new renewable capacity in Spain (20% wind and 80% solar). The sovereign wealth fund Is also a major shareholder in Iberdrola with a stake over 3% for the past 7 years. 

At the end of July, Iberdrola raised its 2023 profit forecast for a second time after higher revenues in Europe and the UK drove a 21% increase in first-half net profit. 

In 2020, Iberdrola announced a huge investment plan in renewable energy, committing to a €75 billion (£68 billion) investment plan to 2025. In 2022, the company announced plans to invest £6.7 billion across the UK between 2023-25. 

Tags
business, Citi, East Anglia, East Anglia III, Eksfin, financing, Iberdrola, loan, offshore wind, ScottishPower, wind
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Used EV sales soared by 81.8% YOY in Q2 2023, says SMMT. Image: Chargemaster.

Used EV sales soared by 81.8% YOY in Q2 2023, says SMMT

The Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Grant Shapps hosts an energy security round table in the state dining room at No10 Downing Street. Image: Rory Arnold / No 10 Downing Street

DESNZ announces London Energy Security Conference for Spring 2024 

Pod Point's home charging solutions. Image: Pod Point

EV Roundup: Pod Point partners with developer Redrow; bp invests £4 million in Dynamon

The wind farm first started generating in 1995. Image: ScottishPower.

ScottishPower to upgrade turbines at Scotland’s first commercial wind farm

Renewables predicted to be 61% cheaper than gas in 2025 - DESNZ. Image: Myriams Fotosa (Pixabay).

Renewables predicted to be 61% cheaper than gas in 2025 – DESNZ

© 2023 Solar Media Limited.