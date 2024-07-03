IFA2 Interconnector witnesses 49.7Hz frequency event

In the early hours of Tuesday (2 June), the GB-FR interconnector tripped, causing frequency to nosedive to 49.7Hz.
Although not quite as significant as the frequency trip that occurred on the IFA1 interconnector on 22 December, which led to a loss of 2GW on the UK grid, this is the second interconnector trip this week, according to Shivam Malhorta, senior consultant at LCP Delta.
In a LinkedIn post, Malhorta stated that this is the “second interconnector trip this week and the third major trip so far this year. IFA1 previously dropped from 2GW to 1GW on 24 June”.
The IFA2 interconnector, which runs between France and GB, was scheduled to provide ~1GW but dropped to 0GW, with frequency dipping from 49.9Hz to 49.69Hz in seconds.
Malhorta explained that “over the next 3 minutes, frequency response (such as Dx and SFFR) brought frequency back within operational limits (49.8-50.2 Hz)”.
Market prices remained relatively stable with a slight upward trend of <£20/MWh.