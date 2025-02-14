Industry calls for better EV chargepoint signposting

Data from the Automobile Association (AA) shows that 56% of prospective EV buyers say better signage would boost the prominence of the public network.
Of 8,268 drivers polled, 51% felt totem pole pricing boards like those used at fuel forecourts (51%) would help chargers stand out, as would “subtle tactics” like including chargepoints in built-in sat-navs in petrol and diesel cars (52%).
A lack of available charging points is a common reason that consumers give for not making the switch to an EV. However, the industry is at pains to prove that the network is rapidly growing and provision covers much of the UK.
Jack Cousins, head of policy at the AA said: “While it’s great to see charging infrastructure installed across the country, there is a danger that many units are hiding in plain sight. Highlighting the network and giving more confidence to those looking to switch to electric, seems a sensible upgrade to make.”
Instavolt, which provides UK ultra-rapid chargepoints, has welcomed the AA’s research. It has worked with EV affordability advocate FairCharge to campaign for better EV charging signage for the last two years.
Chief commercial officer at Instavolt Simon Smith commented: “Ultra-rapid EV charging is being rolled out at record pace, and clear signage is the missing piece to reassure drivers that going electric is not only practical but convenient. This is a simple, low-cost solution that can be implemented quickly without the need for major infrastructure investment.”
Quentin Wilson, FairCharge founder, added: “We’ve been calling for change for two years now, without significant development. No wonder non-EV drivers believe there’s no charging infrastructure.”
FairCharge, which has run several campaigns with motoring services company the RAC, has also championed calls for the government to remove the higher VAT on public EV charging.
In March 2024, it penned an open letter alongside E.ON and Auto Trader to then-chancellor of the exchequer Jeremy Hunt calling for a VAT reduction on public charging. The call was not answered and, after a report published by EV chargepoint mapping service ZapMap, it wrote again to the Treasury asking the same thing.
The reduced rate of VAT is known as the ‘de minimis’ provision, as detailed by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) in 2021, and applies if the supply of electricity is ongoing, is to a person’s house or building and is less than 1,000kW hours per month. This sees the home charging VAT rate sit at 5%, while the rate on public charging is 20%—the phenomenon is often referred to as ‘pavement tax’.