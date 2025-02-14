News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
February 14, 2025

Industry calls for better EV chargepoint signposting

By Molly Green
A lack of available charging points is a common reason that consumers give for not making the switch to an EV. Image: Wikimedia Commons.

Data from the Automobile Association (AA) shows that 56% of prospective EV buyers say better signage would boost the prominence of the public network.

Of 8,268 drivers polled, 51% felt totem pole pricing boards like those used at fuel forecourts (51%) would help chargers stand out, as would “subtle tactics” like including chargepoints in built-in sat-navs in petrol and diesel cars (52%).

A lack of available charging points is a common reason that consumers give for not making the switch to an EV. However, the industry is at pains to prove that the network is rapidly growing and provision covers much of the UK.

Jack Cousins, head of policy at the AA said: “While it’s great to see charging infrastructure installed across the country, there is a danger that many units are hiding in plain sight. Highlighting the network and giving more confidence to those looking to switch to electric, seems a sensible upgrade to make.”

Instavolt, which provides UK ultra-rapid chargepoints, has welcomed the AA’s research. It has worked with EV affordability advocate FairCharge to campaign for better EV charging signage for the last two years.

Chief commercial officer at Instavolt Simon Smith commented: “Ultra-rapid EV charging is being rolled out at record pace, and clear signage is the missing piece to reassure drivers that going electric is not only practical but convenient. This is a simple, low-cost solution that can be implemented quickly without the need for major infrastructure investment.”

Quentin Wilson, FairCharge founder, added: “We’ve been calling for change for two years now, without significant development. No wonder non-EV drivers believe there’s no charging infrastructure.”

FairCharge, which has run several campaigns with motoring services company the RAC, has also championed calls for the government to remove the higher VAT on public EV charging.

In March 2024, it penned an open letter alongside E.ON and Auto Trader to then-chancellor of the exchequer Jeremy Hunt calling for a VAT reduction on public charging. The call was not answered and, after a report published by EV chargepoint mapping service ZapMap, it wrote again to the Treasury asking the same thing.

The reduced rate of VAT is known as the ‘de minimis’ provision, as detailed by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) in 2021, and applies if the supply of electricity is ongoing, is to a person’s house or building and is less than 1,000kW hours per month. This sees the home charging VAT rate sit at 5%, while the rate on public charging is 20%—the phenomenon is often referred to as ‘pavement tax’.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit UK & Ireland 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More
Tags
business, decarbonisation, electric vehicles, ev charging, Faircharge, policy, public charging, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
transmission towers at sunset

Ofgem CEO expresses support for zonal pricing

1024px-BalticServers_data_center

Calls for renewable energy to support AI as gas prices hit two-year high

DSO-flex-1

NESO proposes penalty fees for queued projects that are slow to progress

OWNED-BY-CONSUMERS-projected-onto-turbine-at-Kirk-Hill-Wind-Farm-1024x683-1

Great British Energy Bill amended to include community energy

OECL_PR.width-1200

Octopus Energy launches renewables investment platform for consumers

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.