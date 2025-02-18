News
Supply
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
February 18, 2025

Industry first tool to track BESS emissions savings launched by Pulse Clean Energy

By Kit Million Ross

In what it claims is an industry first, Pulse Clean Energy has released a tool allowing battery energy storage system (BESS) asset managers to track and certify the carbon emissions saved by BESS usage using precise, real time data.

Created in collaboration with LCP Delta and the UK’s National Wealth Fund, the UK BESS Carbon Emissions Calculator tool is designed to help users better understand the positive environmental impact of BESS developments.

Before the release of this tool, there has previously been no standardised way to measure the exact emissions savings from individual BESS projects, which are able to significantly reduce carbon emissions from the UK grid by storing excess renewable energy during times of high generation, and releasing it back to the grid at peak demadn times. As such, asset owners, investors and policymakers have hsitorically lacked reliable data to back up sustainablity claims and inform improvements.

The new tool solves this issue by using real-time data from Elexon, the UK’s electricity market operator, to calculate emissions data in half-hour periods, which when compared to the previous method of relying on average emissions figures from the National Energy System Operator (NESO), provides a more accurate report of how BESS assets impact carbon emissions.

The tool is free and open-source, and Pulse Clean Energy is encouraging all BESS investors, asset owners and other stakeholders to implement the tool in order to help verify and quantify the positive role that BESS developments are having in reducing the UK’s carbon emissions impact. Pulse Clean Energy also notes that while the tool was primarily designed with batteries and other energy storage technologies in mind, the calculator can also be used with other renewable energy asset types, including wind and solar.

Aazzum Yassir, director of technology & operations at Pulse Clean Energy, said: “The UK BESS Carbon Emissions Calculator is a real opportunity to drive the industry forward and cement its credibility in the energy transition. There is currently a lack of consistency in how emission reduction figures are calculated, which can reduce our ability to monitor and improve our asset performance.

“By encouraging our industry peers to use this tool and standardise their methodology, we can build the support we need from investors and policymakers to keep innovating and delivering on growth. We won’t get to net zero without understanding the true impact of the technologies we’re building to get us there.”

This article was first published on our sister site, Solar Power Portal.

Green Hydrogen Summit UK & Ireland 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More
Tags
battery energy storage, bess, decarbonisation, energy storage, Energy Usage, pulse clean energy, Renewables
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
1024px-BalticServers_data_center

Calls for renewable energy to support AI as gas prices hit two-year high

Ofgem-consultation-retail-energy-market-innovation

Ofgem approves NESO’s grid connection reforms

A pylon in black and white

Low-emissions power expected to meet electricity demand growth to 2027

OWNED-BY-CONSUMERS-projected-onto-turbine-at-Kirk-Hill-Wind-Farm-1024x683-1

Great British Energy Bill amended to include community energy

matthew-henry-yETqkLnhsUI-unsplash

Construction begins on ‘electricity superhighway’ Eastern Green Link 1

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.