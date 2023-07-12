News
Emobility
July 12, 2023

InstaVolt announces plans for UK’s largest EV charging Super Hub

By John Lubbock
An InstaVolt charging hub in Farnborough. Image: InstaVolt
UK public charging network InstaVolt has announced that it has submitted plans to build the UK’s largest electric vehicle (EV) charging ‘Super Hub’ near Winchester. 

The company has also appointed renewable energy expert Lily Coles as hub development director to lead on the project. 

The ‘Super Hub’ will support the net zero transition and help meet InstaVolt’s target of installing 10,000 rapid chargers in the UK by 2030. 

The company says that the total number of rapid chargers at the site is yet to be determined, but it will include bays for cars, tow trucks and HGVs. The site will also feature ground and roof mounted solar arrays and co-located battery storage. 

The hub is to be located north of Winchester, just off the A34 which links the South Coast to the Midlands. 

Instavolt has just launched its first international site in Iceland, and has appointed Lily Coles, who has 15 years experience in the renewable sector, to lead the hub development. 

Coles said: “I am looking forward to bringing together my experience of planning and negotiating with landowners and the National Grid to ensure we deliver the most reliable and accessible Super Hubs across the UK.” 

Adrian Keen, chief executive of InstaVolt, said: “Lily’s wealth of experience in the renewable sector will be invaluable as we implement the next stage of our plans for growth. Winchester is the first of a number of InstaVolt Super Hubs and with a class leading reliability of 99.9%, EV drivers can be confident that when they arrive, they’ll find an easy-to-use charger, with on-site amenities to not only recharge your car but recharge yourself with a coffee or a bite to eat.” 

InstaVolt activated a “record” 80 electric vehicle (EV) rapid chargepoints this March, in what the company says is “its most active month to date.” In the same month, the company launched its largest charging hub at Stroud Park, Banbury. 

Similar

