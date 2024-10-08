News
Emobility
October 8, 2024

InstaVolt EV chargers now powered by Octopus Energy

By Kit Million Ross
An InstaVolt electric charge point. Image: InstaVolt
InstaVolt's over 1,700 chargers will now be powered by 100% green power. Image: InstaVolt

InstaVolt, the UK’s largest electric vehicle (EV) chargepoint operator (CPO), is now powering its charging network with 100% green electricity from Octopus Energy for Business.

InstaVolt’s over 1,700 chargers, which are spread over 800 locations across the UK, will now be powered by solar and wind energy, making InstaVolt Octopus’ largest CPO customer. Octopus Energy already supplies around a fifth of the electricity used by the UK’s public charging network.

As part of the deal, InstaVolt chargers will be included in Octopus Electroverse’s Plunge Pricing scheme, which was announced earlier this year. Plunge pricing helps to support grid balancing by allowing Octopus Electroverse customers to receive discounts of between 15% and 45% per kWh for charging their cars at pre-designated times when there is an excess of cheap renewable power in the UK electricity grid.

Zoisa North-Bond, CEO of Octopus Energy for Business, said: “Powering InstaVolt’s ultra-rapid chargers with 100% green electricity means drivers can top up with the power of the sunshine and breeze. It’s brilliant to be expanding our partnership after InstaVolt joined Electroverse last year.”

Delvin Lane, CEO of InstaVolt, added: “InstaVolt is excited to strengthen our ongoing partnership with Octopus Energy. By powering our chargers with Octopus’ green energy, we can further deliver on our promise to provide 100% renewable energy across our charging network. This means our customers can charge their vehicles knowing they’re using the cleanest energy available.”

Octopus Electroverse continues to expand

This news follows an announcement earlier this year that InstaVolt had joined Octopus Electroverse, Octopus Energy’s consumer EV charging platform. This platform allows customers to access chargers from 950 EV charger brands in 40 countries across Europe.

In late August, the company announced that Octopus Electroverse had officially become Europe’s largest EV charging platform, with almost 850,000 connected chargers available across the continent through the Electroverse app. Octopus Electroverse’s customer numbers have skyrocketed in recent months, soaring by 180% over the past 12 months alone.

News of Octopus Electroverse’s European dominance came shortly after the announcement of ChargePlace Scotland’s integration into Octopus Electroverse, which added access to almost 2,900 EV chargers – the majority of Scotland’s charger network. An additional partnership made with Evolt Charging at the same time added another 800+ Evolt chargers across the UK to the Electroverse app.

