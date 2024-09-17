News
Supply, Tech
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
September 17, 2024

Ireland RESS 4 results ‘good progress’ but targets still missed

By Molly Green
Energy market analytics firm Aurora Energy Research said RESS 4 was “surprisingly” successful, attributing that success to this expansion of eligibility requirements. Image: EDF Renewables.

Energy market consultancy Cornwall Insight says the provisional results from the Irish Renewable Energy Support Scheme (RESS) show “good progress” but the country’s 2030 electricity decarbonisation target will still be missed.

New analysis from Cornwall Insight projects that, based on the already existing and contracted capacity, 4GW of solar will be online by 2030, with just over 5GW of onshore wind.

Assuming that a total of 17GW of installed onshore wind and solar capacity would be needed to reach the Irish government’s target of sourcing 80% of electricity from renewables by 2030, both solar and onshore wind generation will each be 4GW short.

The RESS 4 auction saw solar secure nearly double the capacity of the previous year – 960MW, up from 498 MW in RESS 3. Onshore wind also saw a boost, with 374MW secured, more than double the 148MW procured in 2023. 

Ahead of the auction, in August Cornwall Insight suggested that the 80% target would only be met by 2032. Part of the reason for this delay, its analysis showed, was that planning delays and grid connection shortages were significant barriers for generators submitting bids.

The Irish Department of Energy, Climate and Communications (DECC) implemented some positive changes to this auction round, including allowing generators to delay their required operational date by up to two years if grid connection issues or judicial reviews of planning permission arise, helping competition rise and strike prices fall.

Energy market analytics firm Aurora Energy Research said RESS 4 was “surprisingly” successful, attributing that success to this expansion of eligibility requirements. However, Cornwall Insight’s latest figures show that more needs to be done to rebuild momentum in the onshore wind sector and incentivise further investment at scale.

This was the final auction that will see awarded projects come online ahead of 2030. The Irish government said RESS 4 secured an increase of over 20% in Ireland’s renewable energy capacity.

These results, according to senior consultant at Cornwall Insight Ratnottama Sengupta, “show that the government is listening and responding to industry concerns”.

Sengupta continued: “While it is important to recognise the achievements in the latest auction, if we are to reach the 2030 renewables goal, we need to ramp up the momentum in upcoming auctions. We cannot afford to become complacent. It is clear the auction structure needs to be made more attractive to investors if they want to reach their target.”

Another issue identified by Cornwall Insight was that no hybrid projects were awarded. The consultancy cites confusion over what is defined as a hybrid project and a lack of national framework as key reasons for this. For Sengupta, hybrid projects could be “a game-changer” for hitting renewables targets while ensuring flexibility needs are met.

“If the Department of Energy, Climate and Communications wants to encourage hybrid projects, they must examine current barriers and consider whether hybrid projects need to sit outside RESS or as a separate pot within the auction.

“It is crucial to stay optimistic and acknowledge the growth in renewables as a positive start. However, at this current rate, the government will fall short of its bold targets.”

Tags
Cornwall Insight, electricity, hybrid, ireland, onshore wind, RESS, solar
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
natpower-marine-green-ports

UK and Scottish governments collaborate to secure industrial future of Grangemouth refinery

Two men in high vis stand next to an electric london bus

UKPN invests £4 million for clean buses for London

skoda-enyaq

National Grid collaborates with Skoda to develop electric light commercial vehicle

A windswept scottish island at sunset

SSEN Transmission awards contracts for Orkney-Caithness link

A wind turbine at night, with purple light and text reading "owned by consumers" projected onto it

Ripple Energy calls for easier access to community energy

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.