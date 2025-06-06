News
June 6, 2025

Ireland to roll out over 50 new EV charging hubs

By Kit Million Ross
a green sign for an ev charging station
Almost €8 million has been allocated to fund the scheme. Image: Matt Bloom via Unsplash.

Irish minister for transport Darragh O’Brien has revealed that 53 new high-powered EV charging hubs are set to be installed across the Republic of Ireland by the end of this year.

Almost €8 million (£6.74 million) has been allocated to fund the development of these sites, funded through Ireland’s Light Duty Vehicle (LDV) initiative operated by Zero Emission Vehicles Ireland (ZEVI), and delivered by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

A total of 175 fast and ultra-fast chargers will be installed across the 53 hubs, which will be spread across 1,200km of single-carriageway roads across the country. Operators of sites such as petrol stations, service stations, car parks, hotels, supermarkets, retail outlets and other locations with publicly accessible sites were able to apply for this block of funding through a competitive grant process.

This phase of public chargepoint rollout is part of a larger plan to build a strong EV charging network across Ireland, which aims to have a maximum distance of 60km between chargepoints.

ZEVI’s National Road Network EV Charging Plan previously funded the installation of 131 high-powered chargepoints at 17 locations across the Irish motorway and dual carriageway network, and the next phase of the scheme, which will support charging infrastructure across an additional 3,000km of the road network is currently accepting applications.

Minister for transport Darragh O’Brien called the installation of the new chargepoints “a key step” in encouraging the public to make the switch to EVs. O’Brien added: “We’re taking real, practical steps to make electric vehicles work for everyone. With more chargers, more choice and more support, we hope even more people will feel confident making the switch to electric.”

The announcement follows the release of figures from Rho Motion, which show that over one million new EV chargepoints are now installed across the UK, EU and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries, with 93,933 charging points being added in the region since January of this year.

April 2025 alone saw 32,176 new chargepoints installed in these regions, of which 7,182 were direct current (DC) chargers with capacities high enough to support rapid and ultra-rapid EV charging.

Meanwhile, in the UK, the public charger rollout is also continuing at pace. Recent data from the Office of Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) has revealed that the UK has over 79,000 publicly available EV chargepoints installed as of 1 May 2025, with the number of public chargepoints rising 30% year on year.

