Irish RESS 4 results improved on previous year

EirGrid, Ireland’s state-owned electric power transmission operator, has released provisional results from the fourth round of the Irish Renewable Energy Support Scheme (RESS 4).
Approximately 1,334 MW of onshore renewable electricity won support. Of that total, 960MW of solar PV and 374MW onshore wind was procured at an average auction price of €96.85 (£81.73) per MWh, lower than the two previous auctions. The generation-weighted average price for wind projects was €90.47 per MWh.
According to the Irish government, the provisional RESS 4 results compare well with other recent renewable energy auctions in Europe, in terms of both volume procured and auction prices. Final results will be released later this month.
Energy market analytics firm Aurora Energy Research said RESS 4 was “surprisingly” successful, attributing that success to the expansion of eligibility requirements that allowed projects under judicial review to enter the auction.
The changes, including new risk provisions, come after the Irish Solar Energy Association (ISEA) warned that the potential success of the RESS 3 was stunted by an “overly rigid” design and “avoidable systemic failures”.
The Irish government says RESS 4 secures an increase of over 20% in Ireland’s renewable energy capacity. According to Irish minister for the environment, climate and communications, Eamon Ryan, Ireland’s future prosperity lies in renewable energy.
He added: “Delivering on our ambition through RESS and other policy measures will create tens of thousands of new green jobs for communities across the State and attract investment.”
SSE Renewables scores in RESS 4
The Drumnahough Wind Farm, a 50/50 co-development from SSE Renewables and FuturEnergy Ireland was one of four onshore wind projects that secured contracts in the RESS 4 auction.
The 60MW, 12-turbine development is based in Donegal and represents an expected capital investment of around £101.3 million by co-developers SSE Renewables and FuturEnergy Ireland.
Heather Donald, director of onshore wind, solar, battery (GB & Ireland), said: “We’re delighted our Drumnahough project has been successful in this latest auction round for new onshore wind energy for Ireland. This means the project has secured a route to market and, if it is approved for delivery, would receive a guaranteed income for the green energy it produces during the lifetime of the contract.”
Portfolio director at FuturEnergy Ireland, Paul Blount, added: “This is a significant milestone for the project and will allow us to work, together with our co-development partners SSE, towards commercialisation and delivery. The project has the potential to make an important contribution to Ireland’s climate action targets, while also supporting the local economy in Donegal.”
This article was originally posted on our sister publication, Solar Power Portal.