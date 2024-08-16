Irish wind marks third-best July on record

Statistics from Wind Energy Ireland have revealed that July 2024 was the third-best on record for wind power generation.
New data shows that Irish wind farms generated 656GWh of power in July 2024, with wind farms in the county of Cork producing the most of any Irish county.
Cork produced 80GWh of power, while the counties of Kerry, Galway, Mayo and Tipperary produced 66GWh, 55GWh, 554GWh, and 46GWh respectively.
Price data shows that higher levels of wind production have a marked effect on wholesale electricity prices in Ireland; on days when wind generation was highest, the average cost of energy per mWh decreased by 36%, from €110.94 to €70.30. Conversely, on days when Ireland relied almost entirely on fossil fuels, the average wholsesale price per mWh rose to €129.95.
However, recent warm weather has led to a drop in wind production. Wind energy made up 22% of Ireland’s demand, down 11% from record-breaking results in July 2023. Solar power and other renewables accounted for 7% of Ireland’s electricity.
Justin Moran, director of external affairs at Wind Energy Ireland, said: “Having an affordable, accessible and reliable source of clean energy is vital for consumers to have confidence in our transition to a zero-carbon society.
“Electricity generated from Irish wind farms replaces imported fossil fuels and pushes the wholesale price of electricity downwards. The more wind we can get on the system, the less we have to rely on expensive imported gas and the more we can do to help Irish households struggling with high energy costs.
“At the start of this month the CRU [Commission for Regulation of Utilities, Ireland’s energy regulator] announced they expect Irish wind and solar farms to pay back nearly €17 million to consumers over 2024 and 2025, further evidence of the contribution renewable energy is making to families and businesses.”
Wind is picking up speed in Ireland
Wind energy is becoming an increasingly important part of Ireland’s energy mix, as evidenced by the boom in interest in the sector.
Earlier this month, Energia’s 49MW Drumlins Park wind farm began commercial operation, having signed a corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) with Microsoft in 2022.
Meanwhile, Bord Gáis Energy and Corio Generation recently formed a partnership to explore opportunities to supply Ireland’s electricity market with offshore wind power, marking Bord Gáis Energy’s first entrance into the offshore wind sector.
In March, Bord na Móna and SSE Renewables formed a 50:50 joint venture, aiming to deliver an onshore wind portfolio to Ireland with a capacity of 800MW.