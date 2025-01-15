News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
January 15, 2025

JCB’s hydrogen engine cleared for commercial use

By Molly Green
JCB chairman Lord Bamford (pictured) said the certification being in place in so many European countries “bodes very well” for the future of hydrogen combustion technology. Image: JCB.

A hydrogen combustion engine developed by JCB has been cleared by licensing authorities in Europe for commercial use.

The construction equipment company is the first to develop a fully working combustion engine fuelled by hydrogen. JCB confirmed that 11 licensing authorities gave permission for the hydrogen engine, which has been developed over the last three years at the cost of £100 million, to be sold across Europe.

The Netherlands’ Vehicle Authority RDW was the first to issue official certification, and others including Great Britain, Northern Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Finland, Switzerland and Lichtenstein, followed suit.

JCB has already produced more than 130 evaluation engines which are powering construction machinery including backhoe loaders, Loadall telescopic handlers and generator sets.

JCB chairman Lord Bamford said the certification being in place in so many European countries “bodes very well” for the future of hydrogen combustion technology.

“JCB has proved in recent years that it is a proper zero emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment. This formal type approval/certification paves the way for the sale and use of hydrogen engines right across the UK and Europe.”

How viable are hydrogen-powered vehicles?

In April 2024, the UK government set regulations granting further permission for companies to test hydrogen-powered vehicles, such as diggers, on the UK’s roads.

Technology and Decarbonisation minister at the time, Anthony Browne, said: “Allowing hydrogen-powered tractors, diggers and forklifts to use our roads is a common-sense move to help reduce emissions.”

In September last year, car manufacturers BMW and Toyota joined forces to develop hydrogen fuel cell technologies, with BMW announcing that it will launch its first hydrogen-powered series of vehicles to the public in 2028, which it noted will complement rather than replace its range of battery electric vehicles.

A hydrogen fuel cell vehicle is powered in a way comparable to EVs, using hydrogen gas to trigger an electrochemical reaction which generates a current, charges the battery and powers an electric motor. Unlike lithium-ion EVs, they still have an exhaust, but the only waste product produced from the reaction is pure H2O.

The difference with JCB’s hydrogen engines is that hydrogen combustion engines work like their petrol-fuelled counterparts, filled with hydrogen gas which turns the engine and delivers power to the wheels.

Although a hydrogen combustion engine does not produce carbon emissions, it does produce equally undesirable nitrogen oxides. The process of extracting, producing, and transporting raw hydrogen is also, currently, immensely carbon-intenstive.

At this early stage, the use case for green hydrogen in aviation has been shown, with the successful trial of hydrogen refuelling by easyJet, carried out at Bristol Airport. Dubbed Project Acorn, the information and insights collected will be used for research by groups like Hydrogen in Aviation (HIA) to ensure that the UK’s infrastructure, regulations, and policies keep up with the technological advancements in carbon-emission-free flying.

Revealing the Global Green Hydrogen Landscape – Insights from over 1,000 Global Projects

21 January 2025
This special webinar will reveal the current global green hydrogen projects landscape. Where are all the projects located? What has been built so far and what is in the pipeline? Which developers and electrolyser suppliers are most active in different parts of the world? Using a wealth of data covering more than 1,000 different projects - and taken from the forthcoming release of the new Green Hydrogen - Global Completed Assets & Pipeline Database - graphs and analysis will be displayed to allow a full understanding of how quickly this new sector is growing today and where to expect the most activity in coming years.
Find Out More

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit UK & Ireland 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More
Tags
business, decarbonisation, Energy Usage, hydrogen, hydrogen fuel cell, JCB, Renewables, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pylons stretching across a field

Ofgem opens consultation on removing 50MW capacity market limit

a laptop screen showing a graph going up and down

Wattstor launches flexi-capped renewable business tariff

pexels-kindelmedia-9800006

EDF partners Hypervolt for EV charging frequency response

ai-generated-8540922_1280

DESNZ considers smart data scheme for UK energy market

1024px-US_Air_Force_tests_first_all-electric_vehicle_fleet_in_California_(1655775)

Can Donald Trump touch the UK’s energy transition?

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.