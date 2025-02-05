JOLT and Vauxhall pioneer advertising collaboration to enable free EV charging

EV charging company JOLT is offering free charging for owners of Vauxhall electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles across its North West London charging network.
A partnership between Vauxhall and JOLT means Vauxhall EV and plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV) drivers are entitled to free charging at JOLT’s 25kW DC charging units between 3rd February and 2nd March 2025, via the JOLT app.
During the same period, JOLT charging locations will display a targeted Vauxhall ad campaign announcing the launch of its New Grandland Electric. JOLT offers 7kWh of free charging per day, equating to around 30 miles, at all of its charging units.
This is part of its stated mission to make charging units more accessible and cost effective, particularly to those who do not have access to at-home charging. It covers the cost of providing free charging by integrating its charging units into digital advertising screens to provide a source of revenue.
John Rainford, UK country manager for JOLT explained: “This campaign highlights the power of integrating high-impact advertising with essential infrastructure. Together with Vauxhall, we’re showing how innovative partnerships can drive meaningful change and a cleaner, greener future.”
Vauxhall’s partnership with JOLT coincides with its Electric Streets of Britain initiative, by providing more on-street charging solutions. Electric Streets of Britain was launched in 2023 to address the lack of on-street charging provisions in the UK.
Vauxhall’s managing director, James Taylor, said: “We’re committed to electrifying Britain and look forward to seeing even more innovative on-street charging solutions for drivers to make their day-to-day journeys.”
Vauxhall now offers a fully electric version of every car and van model in its range. Stellantis, which owns Vauxhall, partnered with energy software company Kaluza last year to offer Stellantis EV drivers access to Kaluza’s smart charging services.
The car manufacturer announced at the beginning of this year that it met the UK zero emission vehicle (ZEV) target for 2024 set out by the UK government. Last year saw the closure of one of Stellantis’ two UK manufacturing sites, a decision made “in the context of the UK’s ZEV mandate”. The closure will see capital instead invested into the £50 million investment that will see the company establish an all-electric, sustainable vehicle hub at its Ellesmere Port site in Cheshire.
SMMT stated that while the automotive sector “remains committed to delivering a decarbonised road transport sector”, the original assumptions on which the ZEV mandate was founded have not yet been borne out.
However, SMMT figures released since then show that in 2024 the UK new car market recorded its second successive year of growth and EVs took a record annual volume and market share of 19.6%.