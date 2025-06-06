Jumptech and Affinity EV sign partnership to support dealerships with charger installations

Low-carbon workflow management firm Jumptech has partnered with software provider Affinity EV to boost the efficiency of connecting EV buyers to chargers and energy packages.
The exclusive partnership will allow customer data to be securely transferred from car dealerships directly to Jumptech, where they can be offered EV-specific tariffs and home EV charger installations from energy retailers. Jumptech, which is a software platform that manages EV charger, sol
ar PV, battery storage and heat pump installations in the UK and US, says its research shows that directly connecting customers to energy retailers and installers during the EV buying process results in higher EV sales.
Phil Nunn, Jumptech’s founder and CEO, said: “Car brands and dealerships benefit from reduced risk and energy retailers gain customers who receive a smart, seamless experience.”
Raj Lyons, founder of AffinityEV, called the partnership “a major unlock for the automotive energy and finance sectors”. Lyons added: “It’s not just about selling cars or chargers. It’s about delivering an end-to-end customer journey that drives real value and unlocks powerful new revenue streams from energy charging and finance services”.
Jumptech and AffinityEV are not the only firms looking to aid the automotive retail sector in its efforts to sell more EVs. In April, EV charger infrastructure developer TUAL announced a strategic focus on the 8,000 automotive retailers facing critical grid constraints in the UK, aiming to help them through the use of their PowerUp charging solution.
The PowerUp chargers store energy during off-peak periods to enable high-speed charging without the need for major grid upgrades. The chargers can also be integrated with onsite renewable energy generation, such as solar panels. Up to 80% of dealerships lack the grid capacity to be able to charge EVs onsite, but grid upgrades can take as long as three years to complete.
Other brands are also seeking to streamline the process of selling EV chargers by forming direct partnerships with specific automotive brands. In November 2024, Smart UK announced that it had named EV charger manufacturer Ohme as its official home EV charger partner. Under this deal, Smart will now recommend Ohme home EV chargers to its customers seeking a home EV charging solution, with Ohme chargers available to view in Smart showrooms.
On the other side of the same coin, a number of energy suppliers and manufacturers of EVs are also collaborating to offer new or exclusive tariffs and services for home EV charging. These include Volkswagen, which launched a package in July of last year allowing customers who buy from any VW group brand to charge their vehicle at home at a special rate of 7p/kWh, thanks to a collaboration with OVO Energy and its Charge Anytime tariff add-on.