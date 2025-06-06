News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
June 6, 2025

Jumptech and Affinity EV sign partnership to support dealerships with charger installations

By Kit Million Ross
Data shows connecting prospective EV buyers directly to energy deals boosts sales. Image: Jumptech.

Low-carbon workflow management firm Jumptech has partnered with software provider Affinity EV to boost the efficiency of connecting EV buyers to chargers and energy packages.

The exclusive partnership will allow customer data to be securely transferred from car dealerships directly to Jumptech, where they can be offered EV-specific tariffs and home EV charger installations from energy retailers. Jumptech, which is a software platform that manages EV charger, sol

ar PV, battery storage and heat pump installations in the UK and US, says its research shows that directly connecting customers to energy retailers and installers during the EV buying process results in higher EV sales.

Phil Nunn, Jumptech’s founder and CEO, said: “Car brands and dealerships benefit from reduced risk and energy retailers gain customers who receive a smart, seamless experience.”

Raj Lyons, founder of AffinityEV, called the partnership “a major unlock for the automotive energy and finance sectors”. Lyons added: “It’s not just about selling cars or chargers. It’s about delivering an end-to-end customer journey that drives real value and unlocks powerful new revenue streams from energy charging and finance services”.

Jumptech and AffinityEV are not the only firms looking to aid the automotive retail sector in its efforts to sell more EVs. In April, EV charger infrastructure developer TUAL announced a strategic focus on the 8,000 automotive retailers facing critical grid constraints in the UK, aiming to help them through the use of their PowerUp charging solution.

The PowerUp chargers store energy during off-peak periods to enable high-speed charging without the need for major grid upgrades. The chargers can also be integrated with onsite renewable energy generation, such as solar panels. Up to 80% of dealerships lack the grid capacity to be able to charge EVs onsite, but grid upgrades can take as long as three years to complete.

Other brands are also seeking to streamline the process of selling EV chargers by forming direct partnerships with specific automotive brands. In November 2024, Smart UK announced that it had named EV charger manufacturer Ohme as its official home EV charger partner. Under this deal, Smart will now recommend Ohme home EV chargers to its customers seeking a home EV charging solution, with Ohme chargers available to view in Smart showrooms.

On the other side of the same coin, a number of energy suppliers and manufacturers of EVs are also collaborating to offer new or exclusive tariffs and services for home EV charging. These include Volkswagen, which launched a package in July of last year allowing customers who buy from any VW group brand to charge their vehicle at home at a special rate of 7p/kWh, thanks to a collaboration with OVO Energy and its Charge Anytime tariff add-on.

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for the EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
affinityev, business, decarbonisation, electric vehicles, ev charging, Jumptech, policy, Renewables
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
New substation National Grid

National Grid to build new substation in Buckinghamshire to support data centres

a pair of hands holds a large computer motherboard

UKPN projects land SIF Discovery funding

AN EV PLUGGED INTO AN EV CHARGER

Easee, EPRI, Mercury Consortium team up to shape global EV charger standards

a pub with rooftop solar

British hospitality sector to save £3 million under new DESNZ scheme

Tesla-Roadster-Elon-Musk-Credit-Tesla

US reconciliation bill scraps uptake incentives, ups taxes for EV drivers

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.