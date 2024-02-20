Jumptech submits first EV grid application via ENA API

Jumptech has enabled its first “streamlined” Distribution Network Operator (DNO) application to connect electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure to SP Energy Networks.
The electrification installation platform provider (EIP) has integrated with the Energy Network Association’s (ENA’s) new Application Programming Interface (API) – dubbed ENA Connect Direct – to send a DNO application from EV chargepoint provider We Power Your Car to SP Energy Networks.
ENA Connect Direct is a platform which standardises data flow and communication between installers and DNO’s to help streamline the installation application process.
By integrating the platform with its own, Jumptech has claimed to fully automate the chargepoint installation application process for its customers.
“This achievement, as well as our continued investment into our cutting edge technology, underscores our commitment to driving digital transformation within the electrification industry which allows us to remain at the forefront of low-carbon tech installation management software,” said Declan Murphy, European sales director of Jumptech.
Jumptech, shortlisted for EV Scale-Up of the Year in the 2023 Electric Vehicle Innovations and Excellence (EVIE) Awards, has recently expanded its operations into the US.