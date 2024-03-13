The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

News
Emobility
March 13, 2024

Jumptech launches Chargeforce: A game-changing solution empowering brokers and dealers in fleet electrification

By Current± Staff
Chargeforce leverages Jumptech's extensive network of installation companies. Image: Jumptech.
Chargeforce leverages Jumptech's extensive network of installation companies. Image: Jumptech.

Since 2018, Jumptech’s Electrification Installation Platform has been groundbreaking in connecting stakeholders in the electrification ecosystem, helping to streamline the installation process of low-carbon equipment like electric vehicle (EV) chargepoints. Despite the surge in EV sales, brokers and dealers have struggled to find a simple solution for providing seamless home charging choices for their customers.

With its latest fleet proposal, Chargeforce, Jumptech is addressing the unique needs of fleet electrification brokers and dealers. Designed to deliver seamless five-star customer experiences and rapid ROI, Chargeforce leverages Jumptech’s extensive network of high-quality specialist installation companies.

The turnkey solution empowers EV owners to make confident decisions by sharing transparent and upfront details about chargers, pricing and payment options available to them. A simple sign-up process for drivers captures all necessary details for install partners to deliver high-quality, end-to-end installation services. Drivers are automatically updated throughout the installation process; from qualifying for charge point eligibility, to having it installed.

Dealers and brokers retain full visibility over their customers’ installations with real-time information available to respond to any queries about their install. Beyond ensuring a seamless and transparent experience, Chargeforce enables brokers and dealers to unlock new revenue from charging installations.

Declan Murphy, EU sales director at Jumptech, said: “Chargeforce is a good investment for dealers and brokers who are looking to secure more EV business and new revenue streams. ChargeForce provides access to a reliable network of specialist installers and a simple portal to support their customers’ home-charging needs.”

To enquire about Chargeforce, click here.

