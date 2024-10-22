News
Emobility
October 22, 2024

Kaluza and Stellantis partner for managed EV charging services

By Kit Million Ross
a woman charges an EV in front of a home garage
Through this new partnership, drivers of Stellantis EVs will be able to access smart charging services from Kaluza, enabling them to charge their EVs when energy is cheaper and greener. Image: OVO Energy

Energy software company Kaluza has teamed up with global automaker Stellantis to deliver new electric vehicle (EV) charging services across Stellantis’ range of brands.

Stellantis owns a wide range of vehicle brands, including Peugeot, Fiat, Chrysler, Jeep, Opel and Vauxhall. Through this new partnership, drivers of Stellantis EVs will be able to access smart charging services from Kaluza, enabling them to charge their EVs when energy is cheaper and greener. Kaluza will directly connect to Stellantis EVs, with no additional smart charging hardware needed.

Neel Gulhar, chief product officer at Kaluza, commented: “We are proud to be working with an innovative brand like Stellantis to redefine vehicle ownership and reward customers for their role in reducing carbon emissions. We are enabling energy retailers and automakers to transform EVs into intelligent energy assets, making the switch to electric even greener by optimising charging to support a renewables-powered system. With Stellantis, we have a unique opportunity to bring everyone along on the journey to a cleaner, more sustainable future.”

Kaluza and the growth of smart charging

Kaluza has been expanding its operations in recent months, adding to an already impressive portfolio which includes brands such as Volvo, Volkswagen, Porsche and Mitsubishi Motors.

Last week, the company announced a partnership with OVO Energy, allowing OVO customers with GivEnergy batteries to charge their systems using Kaluza’s smart technology, providing significant cost savings. Meanwhile, OVO Energy has directly teamed up with a major automaker to offer its customers good value EV charging; in July, the firm announced that customers who buy from any Volkswagen Group brand would be able to access OVO’s “Charge Anytime” tariff, with smart charging optimised by Kaluza.

Other UK firms have been introducing or expanding their smart charging options for customers; in September, utility ScottishPower launched a new tariff add-on for its customers, allowing them to save money on electric vehicle (EV) charging. Customers use the ScottishPower app to set when they need their car charged and how much charge is needed, and ScottishPower will charge their vehicle by the deadline with the cheapest and greenest electricity available. EDF Energy has announced a trial of a similar system, providing automated overnight EV charging to provide the best value for drivers.

Similar

