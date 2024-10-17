News
October 17, 2024

Kaluza and OVO launch new smart energy tariff for solar and storage

By Kit Million Ross
person in an Ovo Energy uniform walks towards a house.
Customers with solar batteries will save around 60% on charging costs thanks to Kaluza's software platform. Image: OVO Energy.

Energy software platform Kaluza has announced a partnership with OVO Energy, which will enable OVO to offer cheaper rates to its customers with home batteries from GivEnergy.

Kaluza’s software platform charges solar batteries when prices are cheaper due to an abundance of clean energy in the network. Home batteries are charged at 10p per kWh during low-demand periods, around 60% cheaper than the standard variable electricity tariff.

The new tariff package, called Battery Boost, is available to customers who use a battery from GivEnergy alongside solar panels installed by OVO Energy.

Neel Gulhar, chief product officer at Kaluza, commented: “Empowering energy companies to innovate affordable low-carbon propositions is critical for building customer engagement in the energy transition. By leveraging home batteries when demand is high on the grid, Kaluza’s software is embedding customers at the heart of the system and making green tech ownership more rewarding.

“The UK remains at the forefront of energy innovation, and it’s exciting to be collaborating with OVO and GivEnergy on a service with game-changing potential for markets across the world—driving decarbonisation at pace.”

Scott Duncan, OVO head of solar and storage, said: “Residential solar and battery systems offer huge untapped potential for customers to slash their energy bills all year round, not just during summer months. Battery Boost is a crucial step towards this—delivering a flexible energy system that is better for customers, their wallets and the planet.”

Dave Roberts, UK MD at GivEnergy, added: “Next-generation offerings like Battery Boost should sit at the heart of the modern low-carbon home. Ultimately, they help billpayers unlock the benefits of a grid system that is clean, affordable, and effortless to navigate.”

Sun shines for OVO

This is not the first time OVO Energy has sought to encourage its customers to switch to solar energy.

In July, OVO announced an expansion to its Beyond reward programme for customers. This programme allows customers to bank up to five free solar panels over the course of two years—half the amount needed to power the average household.

Research published by Halifax earlier this year revealed that 84% of households noted a reduction in their monthly energy bills after installing solar panels, with almost as many (83%) respondents saying they would recommend solar installations to their friends and relatives.

