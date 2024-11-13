Kaluza, OVO, Volvo team up for smart charging

Energy software firm Kaluza has joined forces with Volvo and OVO Energy, allowing Volvo electric vehicle (EV) drivers to automatically charge their EVs as cheaply as possible.
Volvo drivers can now sign up for OVO Energy’s Charge Anytime tariff. This tariff uses Kaluza’s software to automatically shift EV charging to times when energy is cheaper and greener. As a result, vehicles can be charged for as little as 7p/kWh. Drivers who enrol will also receive 2,700 miles of EV charging for free.
Uniquely, drivers will be able to manage their smart charging through the Volvo Cars app, alongside its regular features. Customers will be able to link their Volvo and OVO accounts, see their car’s charging progress and get estimates of when charging will be complete, and enable or disable smart charging. This marks the first time that an automaker app is allowing direct access to an energy flexibility service.
According to Kaluza, the collaboration is expected to expand in the coming years, with plans to introduce management of bi-directional charging for vehicle to grid (V2G) usage.
Neel Gulhar, chief product officer at Kaluza, commented: “By 2030, 84% of auto sector revenue growth is expected to come from disruptive new offerings such as shared mobility, connectivity and electrification. Integrations like this are exactly what automakers and energy retailers need to put customers at the centre of the energy transition and ensure nobody gets left behind.”
Nicole Melillo Shaw, Volvo Car UK managing director, added: “The economic and environmental benefits of this initiative will encourage more people to make the move to EV ownership.”
Smart charging: the future of EV usage
Research from OVO Energy has revealed that 56% of people would be encouraged to switch to an EV if running costs were cheaper, with three in four people reporting that they would be more likely to buy an EV if they had access to a smart charging tariff.
For its part, Kaluza has been a major player in the smart charging market. In July of this year, Kaluza and OVO Energy launched a similar partnership with Volkswagen, allowing drivers of vehicles from any Volkswagen Group brand to access OVO Energy’s Charge Anytime offering.
Across the pond, Kaluza has been working to develop a vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology with the hopes of launching it in more markets, including the UK. At the end of February, Kaluza announced that it had partnered with Wallbox EV chargers to pilot V2X charging for PG&E customers in California.