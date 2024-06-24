Kensa, GTC partner to deliver heat pump solution for new build homes

The Kensa Group, a ground source heat pump manufacturer, and GTC, an installer and operator of last mile multi-utility networks, have announced a new partnership to deliver the Networked Ground Source Heat Pump solution.
Under the Future Homes Standard, all newly built UK properties must have low-carbon heating. This partnership will help UK housebuilders and developers transition to more sustainable heating in line with the phase-out of gas.
The new solution from Kensa and GTC would see a ground source heat pump installed in each property, connected to a shared network of hidden underground pipework, to provide home heating and hot water.
Kensa’s compact ‘Shoebox’ heat pump will fit neatly under the water cylinder inside the home and does not require an outside unit. Ground source heat pumps require no extra electricity capacity and have a 30% increased efficiency over equivalent air source heat pumps as well as five times the efficiency of gas.
Kensa Group CEO Tamsin Lishman said: “We are delighted to partner with GTC to bring this leading heating and cooling solution to the UK’s housebuilders. Using the heat from the ground beneath our feet, boosted by Kensa’s small and highly efficient ground source heat pumps, homeowners will enjoy comfort and warmth, at low costs.”
Billed as the largest agreement between a utility infrastructure provider and a UK ground source heat pump manufacturer, the GTC and Kensa partnership will deliver a complete end-to-end heating, hot water and cooling solution for housebuilders.
It will bring significant scale, funding, and technical skills to the deployment of networked ground source heat pumps for the new build market. GTC will provide housing developers with the funded solution, along with the design, borehole drilling, and network installation.
Kensa will provide over a decade’s worth of infrastructure and design capabilities and supply the ground source heat pumps for each property. GTC’s investment means the cost to developers will usually be lower than installing individual heat pumps.
Furthermore, the consistency of ground temperature year-round means higher efficiency and lower running costs for customers connected to networked ground source heat pumps.
GTC executive chairman, Clive Linsdell, added: “This partnership brings an end-to-end heat, hot water, and cooling solution with the same power requirements as gas-heated homes. Our working with Kensa provides housebuilders and developers reassurance around the quality of installation and equipment, and homeowners 100% peace of mind in relation to its ongoing operation and maintenance.”