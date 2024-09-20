Kinewell Energy lands software contracts with two energy majors

UK cleantech company Kinewell Energy has signed multi-year deals with two global energy producers for its AI-powered software.
While Kinewell declined to name the two firms it has signed contracts with, it has revealed that the two six-figure, multi year contracts will see two European clean energy companies make use of the firm’s Kinewell Layout Optimisation of Cable (KLOC) software.
KLOC uses AI-powered technology to aid developers in designing cable layouts for offshore wind farms. By calculating the best place to lay cables, Kinewell claims the software can reduce the cost of the cable system for a project by around 20%. The firm also notes that using AI in the software can reduce the time taken to plan and develop wind farms by several months.
Dr Andrew Jenkins, founder and CEO of Kinewell Energy, said: “Our KLOC software has played a key role in the development of some of the world’s largest offshore wind farms over recent years, and these partnerships will allow us to help even more communities reap the benefits of greener, cheaper energy.”
Innovative software increasingly vital
As the scale of renewable energy projects grows and the pace at which they are expected to be delivered ramps up, innovative software solutions are becoming an increased focus of the energy sector.
In March of this year, the UK government allocated £1.73 million of funding to eight projects that aim to develop and expand AI’s role in the renewable energy sector. This follows another £1.5 million awarded through other schemes to help develop AI in the renewable energy sector.
In April, distribution network operator (DNO) UK Power Networks (UKPN), introduced a new tool that helps guide local authorities to find the best sites for community-owned wind and solar farms. The tool makes use of 18 spatial and land use datasets to make the process of locating future development sites easier.