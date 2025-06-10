Kitu Systems integrates Expedition CMS with FractalEV chargers in US

Clean energy solutions provider Kitu Systems has announced that it has completed integration testing between its Expedition charge management system (CMS) and EV charger provider FractalEV for US deployments.
The testing has confirmed that FractalEV’s chargers are fully compatible with Kitu Systems’ Expedition CMS, which allows for both chargepoint operators and EV drivers to use the software to flexibly and intelligently manage EV charging. A number of key functions were tested, including over the air updates for chargers, charging session management, data reporting, and remote configuration.
The two companies are currently in the deployment phase of an EV charger rollout project with an energy company in the San Diego area, whom they declined to name. This project is set to bring integrated smart charging infrastructure to commercial users in the area, an effort supported by the success of this new integration testing.
Tom Barbour, Kitu’s chief commercial officer, said that the combined efforts of the two companies will empower both end users and operators of chargepoints with a complete charging management system. He added: “This integrated offering will enable chargepoint operators to get their sites live and running without delay”.
Micah Gold-Utting, head of sales and partnerships at FractalEV, agreed, calling the partnership “a true enterprise offering” and noting that “it is critical to provide solutions that are both flexible and resilient” for energy companies and chargepoint operators alike.
EV software deals on the rise in the US
The news comes shortly after fellow EV charging management software developer AMPECO announced that it had signed a strategic partnership with i-charging to aid in the delivery of compliant DC EV charging equipment across the US.
The deal will ensure that i-charging’s DC EV charging hardware will be compliant with NTEP/CTEP standards, which mandate that EV charging transactions must be conducted with fairness and transparency.
All of i-charging’s DC hardware, which includes chargers ranging from 50kW all the way to megawatt systems, will be integrated onto AMPECO’s software platform to ensure that participating chargepoint operators are fully aligned with regulatory requirements.
Meanwhile, utility Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) recently announced a new service which will allow more EV chargers in California to connect to the grid without needing to wait for grid capacity upgrades. The new Flex Connect service will allow software to adjust the energy supply to a site based on when electricity supply is readily available, allowing new EV infrastructure to connect to the grid sooner while longer term grid upgrades are completed in the area.