News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
June 10, 2025

Kitu Systems integrates Expedition CMS with FractalEV chargers in US

By Kit Million Ross
a hand plugs an ev charger into a car
The trial is part of a wider rollout in the San Diego area. Image: ev.energy.

Clean energy solutions provider Kitu Systems has announced that it has completed integration testing between its Expedition charge management system (CMS) and EV charger provider FractalEV for US deployments.

The testing has confirmed that FractalEV’s chargers are fully compatible with Kitu Systems’ Expedition CMS, which allows for both chargepoint operators and EV drivers to use the software to flexibly and intelligently manage EV charging. A number of key functions were tested, including over the air updates for chargers, charging session management, data reporting, and remote configuration.

The two companies are currently in the deployment phase of an EV charger rollout project with an energy company in the San Diego area, whom they declined to name. This project is set to bring integrated smart charging infrastructure to commercial users in the area, an effort supported by the success of this new integration testing.

Tom Barbour, Kitu’s chief commercial officer, said that the combined efforts of the two companies will empower both end users and operators of chargepoints with a complete charging management system. He added: “This integrated offering will enable chargepoint operators to get their sites live and running without delay”.

Micah Gold-Utting, head of sales and partnerships at FractalEV, agreed, calling the partnership “a true enterprise offering” and noting that “it is critical to provide solutions that are both flexible and resilient” for energy companies and chargepoint operators alike.

EV software deals on the rise in the US

The news comes shortly after fellow EV charging management software developer AMPECO announced that it had signed a strategic partnership with i-charging to aid in the delivery of compliant DC EV charging equipment across the US.

The deal will ensure that i-charging’s DC EV charging hardware will be compliant with NTEP/CTEP standards, which mandate that EV charging transactions must be conducted with fairness and transparency.

All of i-charging’s DC hardware, which includes chargers ranging from 50kW all the way to megawatt systems, will be integrated onto AMPECO’s software platform to ensure that participating chargepoint operators are fully aligned with regulatory requirements.

Meanwhile, utility Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) recently announced a new service which will allow more EV chargers in California to connect to the grid without needing to wait for grid capacity upgrades. The new Flex Connect service will allow software to adjust the energy supply to a site based on when electricity supply is readily available, allowing new EV infrastructure to connect to the grid sooner while longer term grid upgrades are completed in the area.

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for the EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
business, decarbonisation, electric vehicles, ev charging, fractalev, kitu systems, Renewables, Technology, us
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Tesla-Roadster-Elon-Musk-Credit-Tesla

US reconciliation bill scraps uptake incentives, ups taxes for EV drivers

a pub with rooftop solar

British hospitality sector to save £3 million under new DESNZ scheme

a pair of hands holds a large computer motherboard

UKPN projects land SIF Discovery funding

workers install a sensor with a solar panel on a transmission tower

National Grid installs capacity boosting grid technology

a pink believ EV charger

Believ lands £300 million investment funding to add 30,000 chargepoints

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.