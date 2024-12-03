Kona Energy lays out connection reform proposals

Clean energy development company Kona Energy has published its response to plans for reforms to the grid connections process.
The National Energy System Operator (NESO) published the consultation questions for its Connection Reforms project last month in an effort to address the “clear and urgent need to reform” the connections process and clear the ever-growing connections queue. NESO has proposed that the reformed connections process should be based on a combination of project “readiness” – with projects demonstrating they have secured relevant land rights or planning prioritised – and “strategic alignment”, which would prioritise connection for projects that fit into capacity, location or technology goals for the NESO’s Clean Power 2030 plan.
In response, Kona Energy CEO Andy Willis has published an open letter laying out Kona Energy’s response to the NESO consultation, stating seven key proposals that the firm believes should be implemented to ensure the connections reform process is as beneficial as possible.
Kona Energy’s proposals include the need for queue management and the removal of projects in the connection queue not making progress, as well as excluding transmission projects that have secured contracts for difference (CfDs) from more stringent connections queue requirements, prioritising more advanced projects, and ensuring that battery energy storage systems (BESS) are utilised to their fullest.
Additionally, the letter recommends that the NESO make its decisions quickly and decisively in order to ensure that investor confidence does not waver and damage the chances of reaching clean power targets before 2030. However, Willis expresses concerns about the UK’s ability to meet our clean energy as laid out in the Clean Power 2030 Plan, and suggests that setting a more realistic goal may be the best course of action.
“The Clean Power 2030 ambition is laudable, but it is clear we will not meet it. My final message to Government, NESO & OFGEM would be to focus on 2035 and provide much needed certainty for projects connecting before 2030.” Willis said.
He added: “We cannot afford to set unachievable goals that only create uncertainty and delay critical projects. Focusing on 2035 as a realistic target while providing certainty for projects connecting before 2030 is essential for investor confidence and energy security.”