Kyndryl signs deal to manage Bord Gáis Energy’s hyperscaler and private cloud

IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl has announced it has renewed a three-year partnership with Bord Gáis Energy to manage its hybrid cloud services.
The two firms will now be able to build on the past three years which saw the successful implementation of the Red Hat Ansible Automation platform, which allows Bord Gáis Energy to automate event and alert management, as well as security controls. This has allowed the system to automatically diagnose 72% of all incidents and resolve 40% of these.
“We value our relationship with Bord Gáis Energy, and I’m delighted we’re renewing our partnership for another three years,” said Chris Davis, Managing Director, Kyndryl Ireland.
“We are already exploring new domains in the Data and AI field for the future, we’ve showcased our global alliance with Microsoft and the efforts we put into developing skills and expertise in a key focus area for the company. The forthcoming migrations to Azure and SaaS give Kyndryl the opportunity to offer application-managed and rationalisation services for Bord Gáis Energy’s critical production workloads.”
According to Kyndryl, the new Backup-as-a-Service, Storage-as-a-Service, and Compute-as-a-Service systems they will implement will reduce Bord Gáis Energy’s datacentre space and CO2 emissions, an important factor for the utility as it seeks to hit net zero by 2045.
Data centres and the need to decarbonise
Data centres have some of the most significant energy demands in our modern world, and the need to decarbonise these operations is becoming ever more urgent as their numbers increase.
A new data centre in Manchester is being developed to mitigate the intense energy draw of such facilities. Teledata’s new facility, MCR2, will see heat exchanges use waste heat from the computer systems inside to heat buildings in the local community, with the added bonus of reducing the amount of energy needed to cool the centre down.
Earlier this year, Octopus Energy’s generation arm announced a £200 million investment in a tech startup, Deep Green. The startup has developed new technologies to enable rapid and efficient heat transfer from data centres.
In November 2023, a project by Old Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC) received a £36 million funding injection to support its aim of using surplus energy from data centres to heat over 10,000 homes across the London Boroughs of Ealing, Brent and Hammersmith and Fulham.