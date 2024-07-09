Labour government removes ‘long-overdue’ de facto ban for onshore wind

In one of its first moves since being elected, the Labour government yesterday (8 July) removed the de facto ban on onshore wind developments in England.
Specifically, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, stated that it has removed two tests set out in planning policy, footnotes 57 and 58 to paragraph 163, which have hindered the development of onshore wind farms since its introduction under the Conservative government in 2015. These were outlined in the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF).
The planning policy states that an onshore wind farm can only be accepted if areas are either allocated in a development plan or through local development orders, neighbourhood development orders, and community right-to-build orders. This sets a higher bar than is set for other forms of development.
Additionally, acceptance can only be granted with the narrow exception of proposals brought forward by Neighbourhood Development Orders and Community Right to Build Orders, where the proposal has proved community support. In practice, this has often been interpreted to mean that any opposition means the proposal cannot be considered acceptable.
The newly elected Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband said: “This ban has undermined our energy security, put costs on people’s bills – especially those on lower incomes – and held us back in our fight against climate change.
“This government is wasting no time in delivering the bold plan we need to take back control of our energy; boosting our energy independence and cutting bills for families as we tackle the climate crisis.”
Miliband added: “Getting rid of this ban and giving priority for planning permission for much-needed infrastructure sends an immediate signal to investors here and around the world that the UK is back in business, an immediate step in our mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower.”
Removing the planning barrier for onshore wind will support Labour’s goal of doubling onshore wind capacity by 2030, a key part of its election manifesto.
Conservative block on onshore wind farms
The government’s stance on onshore wind has been debated and critiqued for years. In 2015, the Conservative government implemented a de facto ban on new developments, which the energy industry has heavily criticised.
Late last year, the government announced plans to “ease” the de facto ban with new changes to the planning system. However, these changes have led to no new projects being developed between the announcement and December 2023, according to the not-for-profit organisation Good Law Project. The result saw the group launch legal action against the government for its handling of the situation.
NPPF changes could bring a new dawn for onshore wind farms
The changes to the NPPF have been widely welcomed by the UK’s energy industry with many believing this could bring a new age for the nation’s renewable energy developments.
One such party is Octopus Energy Generation, whose CEO, Zoisa North-Bond, stated that it was “fantastic to see Labour taking immediate action to unleash cheap, clean and secure power for Britain”.
“Streamlining planning reform and fast-tracking shovel-ready renewables are key to boosting UK-wide investments in homegrown green power. We’ve had over 30,000 requests from local communities for our ‘Fan Club’ scheme – and with these reforms, we’ll be able to build onshore wind turbines quickly where people want them,” North-Bond added.
“As a next step, the government should enable zonal pricing for energy. This would slash bills nationwide and unlock investment in new renewables with high demand.”
Industry trade association RenewableUK has also welcomed the policy shift, with chief executive Dan McGrail labelling it “long overdue”.
“Public support for onshore wind remains sky-high throughout the UK at 78% according to the latest official polling, as billpayers know that new wind farms provide electricity at very low cost, as well as strengthening our energy security and tackling climate change,” McGrail said.
“Polling also shows that most people want to see the planning system reformed, as they’re frustrated that an onshore wind farm proposal which is overwhelmingly popular in a local area can be stopped by just a handful of opponents.”