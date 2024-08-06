LCP and PoGo Charge partner to install more ultra-rapid EV chargepoints

Commercial property and investment company LCP has inked an agreement with electric vehicle (EV) charge point operator (CPO) PoGo Charge to install ultra-rapid EV chargepoints at 52 sites around the UK.
This follows a previous agreement between the two companies to install 658 ultra-rapid chargepoints across the country, of which 252 have already been deployed. This second phase adds 254 chargepoints to the agreement, bringing the planned total to 912 chargepoints.
The selected locations will be fitted with PoGo Touch chargepoints. These have a power range of 50-600kW, which PoGo states gives it the fastest charging speeds of any charger currently in the UK.
Stuart Douglas, managing director of PoGo Charge, expressed his excitement over the expanded partnership: “This second agreement coming so soon after the first shows the confidence that LCP has in the proven reliability of our technology, the work we’ve already completed and the new installations yet to be energised. It’s clear we share a similar passion for delivering the right infrastructure in the right places to accelerate an electric future.”
Daniel Rainsden, commercial director of LCP Group, said: “We are thrilled to extend our collaboration with PoGo Charge. Their proven reliability and speed of deployment align perfectly with our vision for a sustainable future. By adding these ultra-rapid charging points, we are significantly enhancing the UK’s EV infrastructure, ensuring that our retail sites are equipped to meet the growing demand for electric vehicle charging. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing the right infrastructure in the right places, driving forward the electric future we all aspire to.”
Douglas added: “While we may be a young business, we have an established pedigree and are financially well-invested by our parent company, making us the perfect choice for LCP and other similarly engaged landowners and management businesses.”
Public EV chargepoints on the rise
Other firms are also making major moves to boost the availability of chargepoint infrastructure in the UK.
Two of the largest energy suppliers, TotalEnergies and SSE, recently formed a joint venture to deploy up to 3,000 high power EV chargers in prime urban areas.
Meanwhile, EV charging network Be.EV secured a landmark debt raise from NatWest and the German bank KfW IPEX-Bank. The company landed a £55 million funding injection, which will be used to expand the Be.EV charging network to over 1,000 publicly available chargers by the end of this year.