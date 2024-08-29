Levelise VPP integrates with Otovo residential offering

British virtual power plant provider Levelise has partnered with Otovo, a residential solar and battery marketplace, to launch the Levelise Hub.
The AI-powered hub, in tandem with a solar PV system from Norwegian-based Otovo, enables households to actively participate in energy markets they cannot normally access, trading their power 24/7 and aggregating storage across multiple homes using Levelise’s VPP.
Dubbed the first of its kind in the UK, the partnership will offer customers access to the Levelise Hub for £599 when purchasing a solar and battery installation. AI-led algorithms ensure batteries charge during low-cost periods and discharge when prices peak; this means more energy efficiency and lower costs for consumers.
From 2025, Otovo customers will be able to sell their power through Levelise on wholesale markets. The VPP trades across 12 revenue streams including National Grid ESO’s Balancing Mechanism, Demand Flexibility Service and Frequency Response markets.
According to the companies, by 2026, all household electricity use in the UK will be settled on a half-hourly basis, meaning those with smart technologies stand to make significant financial gains while stabilising the grid.
Levelise product director, Steve Day, said: “By integrating advanced energy management technology with high-quality solar installations, the partnership aims to set new standards in residential energy solutions, promoting environmental sustainability and economic benefits for homeowners.”
General manager of Otovo UK, Jina Kwon, added: “It’s crucial that we move away from a fragmented marketplace and towards providing consumers with a comprehensive smart home offering instead.
“By providing consumers with access to trading markets as well as the ability to use their battery to take advantage of peak electricity prices to sell and cheap electricity prices to charge through Levelise, we can provide them with more savings and earnings as they simultaneously contribute to the decarbonisation and stabilisation of our grid.”
The full version of this article is available on our sister site, Solar Power Portal.