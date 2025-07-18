Liberty Plugins, Wallbox collaborate on new EV charger

Chargestation management software firm Liberty Plugins has joined forces with EV charger manufacturer Wallbox to create a new EV charger product.
The Liberty CodeConnect Wallbox charger is a managed charging solution which fuses Wallbox’s Pulsar Plus EV charger unit and Liberty’s CodeConnect encryption technology. The new product, which will begin shipping in August, will allow users to pay for EV charging and system operators to access session management without the need for an internet connection, something that the firms state is unique to the market at present. According to Liberty and Wallbox, this makes the system ideal for remote and rural areas such as national parks, as well as for secure sites such as corporate facilities, military sites, and government buildings.
Kristen Helsel, CEO of Liberty Plugins, stated that the product represents “the natural evolution of our product development”, adding that it delivers a good solution “in a time where businesses and organisations are facing funding cuts and other challenges”.
Esteve Dolsa, Wallbox general manager of North America, agreed, adding that both firms “believe that EV charging should be simple, smart, and accessible to everyone”.
Wallbox has previously partnered with other US-based EV charging software firms to push the barriers of EV charger technology and increase the collaboration between EV sector hardware and software firms. In February of last year, Wallbox announced that it has partnered with energy software firm Kaluza to launch a pilot of vehicle to everything (V2X) charging technology in California, which will see a number of Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) customers in California connect their Wallbox Quasar 2 units to Kaluza software to explore the potential grid and cost benefits of V2X technology.
More recently, a smart charging pilot undertaken by the California Energy Commission (CEC) revealed that dynamic price signals, when combined with managed charging solutions, deliver significantly better grid balancing performance than time of use tariffs. Dynamic price signals, when combined with automated charging management achieved a 98% EV charging load at off peak times, compared to the 60-70% typically achieved by time of use tariffs.
Our publisher, Solar Media, will soon launch a brand-new site dedicated to global EV charging infrastructure developments. Called EV Infrastructure News, the site will track market trends, technological breakthroughs and project developments from around the globe. Please visit and follow the official LinkedIn page to learn more.