News
Networks
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
January 9, 2025

LirIC Interconnector granted transmission licence

By Kit Million Ross
Transmission Investment executives at the reveal of the project.
Transmission Investment executives at the reveal of the project, 2023. Image: Transmission Investment.

Northern Ireland’s utility regulator has awarded Transmission Investment (TI) a transmission licence for the proposed LirIC Interconnector project.

The newly granted licence allows TI LirIC to participate in the transmission of energy in and out of integrated single energy market on the island of Ireland. This news represents a major milestone in the project development process, as a fundamental regulatory requirement has now been satisfied.

The LirIC Interconnector will connect Northern Ireland to the Ayrshire region of Scotland, via two 320kV high voltage direct current (HVDC) cables, each 142km in length. The expected commissioning year is currently 2032, and once completed the interconnector will have a cross-border capacity of 700MW.

Keith Morrison, project director for TI LirIC, said: “Securing the licence marks a significant step forward for our proposals. It comes a few weeks after Ofgem also decided to support the project through its Cap and Floor regime. We look forward to working collaboratively with both regulators to deliver this important UK infrastructure project.”

Ireland and interconnectors

Last year, 12% of Ireland’s electricity demand was met by interconnection, and several major projects are set to be connected in the coming months and years.

Currently, there are two established interconnectors between the island of Ireland and Great Britian, the Moyle Interconnector, which links Northern Ireland and Scotland, and the East-West Interconnector, linking the Republic of Ireland and Wales.  In August, Sumitomo Electric Industries announced that installation on the Greenlink interconnector, also connecting Ireland and Wales, had been completed, with an expected commissioning date of late 2024, although limited further information on the project has been released since.

An additional interconnector between the Republic of Ireland and France, the 700MW Celtic Interconnector, is currently under construction and is set to come online in 2026. Once complete, the cable will link Knockraha in east Cork to the French network connection point in La Martyre, Finistère. The Celtic Interconnector is being developed by Irish firm EirGrid and French company RTE.

In May 2024, government ministers from Ireland, Belgium and the UK signed a joint statement to boost cooperation on offshore wind and interconnection, allowing for closer cooperation between the three nations to speed up offshore wind development and seeking to address challenges with interconnection. The work on this project is expected to be completed early in 2025.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit UK & Ireland 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More
Tags
decarbonisation, interconnection, interconnector, ireland, LirlC Interconnector, northern ireland, Renewables, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
a single house with solar panels on the roof

Welsh government awards £10 million to smart local energy projects

image

‘Focus on system benefits’: Ofgem call for input on LDES scheme shows evolving requirements

hydro-Image-Foresight-Group

Government commits to remove barriers to energy storage deployment

A hand lays a thin cable into a metal channel set into the ground

Government releases cross-pavement EV charging guidelines

Burcot_Farm_in_South_Oxfordshire_PPS_Hive_and_Ethical_-_Image_PPS

Private investor buys out Hive Energy’s stake in Ethical Power Group

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.