Low Carbon reveals 138MW wind farm plans

Renewable energy developer Low Carbon has announced plans for a 138MW onshore wind farm in Scotland, and suggested it could have major benefits to the local community.
The Glen Lednock Wind Farm, set to be located at Invergeldie Estate in Strathearn, Perthshire, will consist of 25 wind turbines spread across the site, which overlooks Loch Lednock. Estate owners Oxygen Conservation are supporting the development as part of a wider plan to regenerate the estate, which includes plans to add native woodland tree planting, restore peatland and wetland areas, and reintroduce lost species to the area.
Following the submission of planning permission in early 2025, a formal approval is expected to be determined in spring of 2026. If approved, construction could begin as early as 2027, with the wind farm expected to become fully operational by 2029.
Low Carbon claims that the wind farm could bring millions of pounds into the local economy. The company has committed to creating a community benefit fund that it estimates will give local organisations around £27.7 million over the 40-year lifespan of the wind farm, representing around £700,000 per year.
Additionally, a report by economic research firm MKA Economics suggests that the wind farm could create an investment opportunity of as much as £22 million for the Perth and Kinross region, as well as creating 160 jobs in the area, and bringing productivity benefits of £10 million in Gross Value Added (GVA) across the region. Low Carbon and MKA Economics also estimate that the local council will benefit from the project, receiving over £1 million per year from payment of non-domestic rates once the project is operational.
Craig Cunningham, Low Carbon senior project development manager, said: “Today, we have an opportunity to harness low-cost wind power to deliver clean, renewable energy as part of a wider innovative biodiversity strategy for the Invergeldie estate. At the same time, it has the potential to deliver a major multi-million-pound package of social and economic benefits across the Perth and Kinross region.”
The latest updates to the design, which have been adapted in response to community feedback, will be presented at two public exhibitions in the near future, ahead of a full planning application being submitted to the Scottish government’s Energy Consents Unit in the first half of 2025.
Cunningham added: “Working in partnership with local communities on the Glen Lednock project has been really important to us. We would like to thank local people, community councils and other organisations for their feedback in helping shape the latest design proposals”.