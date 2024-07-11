News
July 11, 2024

MACH2 announced as partner for Solar Media’s US Green Hydrogen Summit 2024 US East Coast

By George Heynes
The event will take place in Philadelphia on November 19–20, 2024. Image: Solar Media.

Solar Media’s US Green Hydrogen Summit 2024 East Coast has partnered with the Mid Atlantic Clean Hydrogen Hub (MACH2).

The Summit, which will take place in Philadelphia on November 19–20, 2024, will welcome key players from across the US hydrogen industry and discuss various aspects of the East Coast’s hydrogen economy and the opportunities that are forming. Current± is the editorial partner for this event as well as the series’ West Coast Summit.

As part of the partnership, MACH2 will host an exclusive panel discussion titled ‘Powering Large-Scale Production: Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs’.

Speakers included in this panel include Des Carlisle, executive director of the Southeast Hydrogen Energy Alliance, Joe Colella, chief operating officer of the Mid-Atlantic Clean Hydrogen Hub, Denise Brinley, vice-president of strategic growth and client engagement at TRC Companies, Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub, and Jacqueline Easton, project manager of hydrogen hubs at the US Department of Energy, Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations.

MACH2, which includes Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, is one of seven national hubs negotiating a potential US$750 million award with the US Department of Energy (DOE).

The Mid Atlantic Hydrogen Hub aims to jumpstart the US hydrogen economy by harnessing co-located large-scale clean hydrogen production with off-takers. This would drive down costs and support infrastructure development.

The Hub plans to generate clean green and pink hydrogen, repurpose existing pipelines, create over 20,000 clean energy jobs and align with the Biden Administration’s Justice40 Initiative to ensure equitable benefits.

For readers who wish to attend Solar Media’s US Green Hydrogen Summit 2024 East Coast, please visit the website.

