News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
April 4, 2025

March the best ever month for UK EV sales

By Molly Green
Total vehicle sales, across all fuel types, had the highest March figures since 2019, motivated in part by the change in vehicle excise duty (VED) introduced on 1 April. Image: SMMT.

Figures from New Automotive show March 2025 set an all-time record for battery electric car sales, at 68,255.

This beats the previous monthly record set in September 2024, and volumes are up 38% year to date compared to the same period last year.

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) were also both up, rising over 30% on the year previous. Coinciding with this, petrol and diesel powered vehicles continued a ‘death spiral’, New Automotive said, with registrations dropping 21% and 16% respectively.

Total vehicle sales, across all fuel types, had the highest March figures since 2019, motivated in part by the change in vehicle excise duty (VED) introduced on 1 April.

New Automotive, a UK NGO, said its data signals a sustained rise in demand for EVs, and the monthly uptake record was not affected by the inclusion of EVs in the additional VED cost on new vehicles valued over £40,000.

chart visualization

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), a trade association representing all vehicle types, not just electric, attributed some of the increase in vehicle registrations to March being ‘plate change month’.

The trade body also recorded the highest ever volume of BEVs, at 69,313 units, taking 19.4% market share in March.

ZEV mandate raises questions

New Automotive outs the market share for 2025 so far at 21%, putting the UK on track to meeting the target set by the zero emissions vehicle (ZEV) mandate. For 2025, the market share of EVs must be 28%.

However, as well as estimated a share closer to this figure than SMMT, New Automotive also accounts for the allowances written into the ZEV mandate, stating that the electric car market is well within reach of the ‘real’ ZEV target.

This is because rules are written into the mandate that allow vehicle manufacturers generate additional credits by exceeding CO2 emissions targets on their ICE vehicle sales. As such, New Automotive puts the necessary market share to meet targets at a real level of 22.74%.

Ben Nelmes, CEO of New Automotive, said: “The UK’s ZEV mandate is successfully driving up EV sales and enabling more drivers to go electric and benefit from cost savings and a better driving experience.”

Despite a more pessimistic outlook on the mandate, Mike Hawes, chief executive of SMMT, agreed, commenting: “With March being the best month ever for electric car registrations, there is reason for optimism.

“Manufacturers remain committed to the market decarbonisation the country and the environment demands, but we need sustained growth, not a short-term bubble driven by unsustainable manufacturer discounting and drivers rushing to beat a tax hike.”

SMMT recorded growth in all types of EV too, with HEVs up 27.7%, PHEVs 37.9% and BEVs 43.2%. It attributes this to significant discounting offered by manufacturers, something that the industry says is not sustainable.

Hawes added: “Without substantive government support for consumers, the current regulatory regime is undeliverable.”

Electric HGVs and vans also increase

New Automotive noted that 44 new eHGVs hit the roads in March 2025, a 158.8% increase on March 2024, but still under 1% of the overall HGV market.

While there is still a lot of progress to be made, new charging provision for HGVs, with a charging hub at the Port of Tilbury expected to be completed end of this year and Moto committing to build 300 charging bays for HGVs over 23 locations by 2030, are hopeful.

For electric vans, New Automotive said BEV van registrations saw a record number of registrations seeing the total BEV vans registered in 2025 more than double on the same period in 2024.

Impact of Trump tariffs

Encouragingly, New Automotive said that tariffs on trade with the US, which will be 10% for UK goods, will not likely impact the UK’s EV market, given limited imports and exports of the vehicle type between the two countries.

However, SMMT has expressed disappointment with the move by US president Donald Trump, stating that the announcement was “deeply disappointing”.

Hawes said: “Our cars were already set to attract a punitive 25% tariff overnight and other automotive products are now set to be impacted immediately.”

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for theEV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
business, decarbonisation, ehgv, electric vehicles, ev sales, new automotive, policy, smmt
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Renewables-solar-and-wind-pxfuel-NC-1-1-1

Record renewable generation in 2024, with highest capacity increase since 2017

networks-launch-digital-energy-system-map-image-ENA

NESO to govern energy system data sharing until 2028

T-pylon_640x360-national-grid (1)

National Grid submits Sea Link DCO as part of Great Grid Upgrade

pylons at sunrise or sunset

Ofgem approves regional energy plans across Britain from 2027

Zap-Map-on-phone-3 (1)

Public EV charging network supports two million sessions every month

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.