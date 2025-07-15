Marketcheck: Used EV prices plummet to new lows in June

New data from Marketcheck has revealed that June 2025 marked the cheapest ever month for UK consumers to buy a used EV.
The average listed price of a sold used EV in the UK fell to £22,805.97 in June of this year, an almost £2,000 reduction from January 2025’s average of £24,352.58. Moreover, the popularity of used EVs continues to rise, with June marking the second-highest month for used EV sales this year. According to Marketcheck, 20,081 used EVs were sold last month, only just behind March 2025’s record of 20,882 units sold.
This news follows analysis released last month from Marketcheck, which noted that the average listed price of a used EV in the UK has plummeted by over £7,000 in the past two years, having fallen from £30,441 to £23,029.52 between May 2023 and May 2025 – an almost 25% (24.35%) price reduction.
While prices fell steadily each month during this time, falling by an average of 2-3% each month, the number of used EVs sold each month has skyrocketed over this period. Between May 2023 and May 2025, the average number of used EVs sold each month increased by 180.45%, rising from 7,073 to 19,836.
Alastair Campbell, UK strategy specialist for Marketcheck UK, commented that the June figures demonstrate that the used EV market “is in good health right across the UK”. He added: “This combination of falling prices and high volumes signals that used EVs are becoming more accessible and desirable to UK buyers.”
Used EV market goes from strength to strength
Industry analysis has repeatedly verified the strength of the used EV market in the UK, with data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) noting that Q1 2025 saw sales of second-hand battery electric vehicles (BEVs) rise by 58.5% to reach a record 3.3% share of the market, with 65,850 units sold in the first quarter of this year.
However, some in the industry have raised concerns that growth in the used EV sector may not be sustainable without targeted support from the government. Last week, a coalition of companies in the UK automotive sector, led by the British Vehicle Rental & Leasing Association (BVRLA), delivered an open letter to the secretary of state for transport, Heidi Alexander MP, urging the UK government to do more to support the secondhand BEV market.
Additionally, the letter’s signatories raised concerns that plummeting used EV values could pose a threat to the wider EV market. The letter said: “Almost all new vehicle purchases in the UK rely on some form of finance that is underpinned by the vehicle’s future value,” and added: “Stabilising used values must be a focus of the Department for Transport’s (DfT’s) spending or the transition will stall”.
In order to both stimulate the market for new EVs and make switching to an EV more accessible to a wider proportion of the UK market, the government yesterday (14 July) launched a new £650 million grant scheme to discount new EVs for consumers. Drivers looking to purchase new, eligible electric cars priced at or under £37,000 could receive a discount of up to £3,750 per car, depending on the vehicle manufacturer’s sustainability credentials.
