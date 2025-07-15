News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
July 15, 2025

Marketcheck: Used EV prices plummet to new lows in June

By Kit Million Ross
a hand, lit by red light, plugs a car into an EV charger
Used EV prices hit a new record low last month, according to Marketcheck. Image: Priscilla du Preez via Unsplash.

New data from Marketcheck has revealed that June 2025 marked the cheapest ever month for UK consumers to buy a used EV.

The average listed price of a sold used EV in the UK fell to £22,805.97 in June of this year, an almost £2,000 reduction from January 2025’s average of £24,352.58. Moreover, the popularity of used EVs continues to rise, with June marking the second-highest month for used EV sales this year. According to Marketcheck, 20,081 used EVs were sold last month, only just behind March 2025’s record of 20,882 units sold.

This news follows analysis released last month from Marketcheck, which noted that the average listed price of a used EV in the UK has plummeted by over £7,000 in the past two years, having fallen from £30,441 to £23,029.52 between May 2023 and May 2025 – an almost 25% (24.35%) price reduction.

While prices fell steadily each month during this time, falling by an average of 2-3% each month, the number of used EVs sold each month has skyrocketed over this period. Between May 2023 and May 2025, the average number of used EVs sold each month increased by 180.45%, rising from 7,073 to 19,836.

Alastair Campbell, UK strategy specialist for Marketcheck UK, commented that the June figures demonstrate that the used EV market “is in good health right across the UK”. He added: “This combination of falling prices and high volumes signals that used EVs are becoming more accessible and desirable to UK buyers.”

Used EV market goes from strength to strength

Industry analysis has repeatedly verified the strength of the used EV market in the UK, with data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) noting that Q1 2025 saw sales of second-hand battery electric vehicles (BEVs) rise by 58.5% to reach a record 3.3% share of the market, with 65,850 units sold in the first quarter of this year.

However, some in the industry have raised concerns that growth in the used EV sector may not be sustainable without targeted support from the government. Last week, a coalition of companies in the UK automotive sector, led by the British Vehicle Rental & Leasing Association (BVRLA), delivered an open letter to the secretary of state for transport, Heidi Alexander MP, urging the UK government to do more to support the secondhand BEV market.

Additionally, the letter’s signatories raised concerns that plummeting used EV values could pose a threat to the wider EV market. The letter said: “Almost all new vehicle purchases in the UK rely on some form of finance that is underpinned by the vehicle’s future value,” and added: “Stabilising used values must be a focus of the Department for Transport’s (DfT’s) spending or the transition will stall”.

In order to both stimulate the market for new EVs and make switching to an EV more accessible to a wider proportion of the UK market, the government yesterday (14 July) launched a new £650 million grant scheme to discount new EVs for consumers. Drivers looking to purchase new, eligible electric cars priced at or under £37,000 could receive a discount of up to £3,750 per car, depending on the vehicle manufacturer’s sustainability credentials.

A recent Current± blog explored the vital importance of the used BEV market in addressing uptake issues.

Our publisher, Solar Media, will soon launch a brand-new site dedicated to global EV charging infrastructure developments. Called EV Infrastructure News, the site will track market trends, technological breakthroughs and project developments from around the globe. Please visit and follow the official LinkedIn page to learn more.

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for the EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
business, decarbonisation, electric vehicles, ev, evie, evie25, EVIES, evies25, market, marketcheck, policy, used ev, used evs
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Current x EVIN 1

Current± is changing

an EU flag flying in a blue sky

EU makes €852 million investment in EV battery innovation

a battery energy storage unit painted white and bearing the moment energy logo stands alone and outside

Moment Energy’s Canadian EV battery repurposing hub opens

Screenshot 2025-07-03 172805

V2G in Australia: Ausgrid’s breakthrough in vehicle-to-grid technology

The Clean Power 2030 Summits.

‘The skills are immutable’: Plugging the UK’s green energy skills gap

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.