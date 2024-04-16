Maryland, US, becomes the first state to pass V2G legislation

A new legislation enabling vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technologies to connect to the distribution has been introduced in Maryland, US, becoming the first state to do so.
The state legislature, the Maryland General Assembly, passed HB 1256, aka the Distributed Renewable Integration and Vehicle Electrification (DRIVE) Act, on 2 April. It was sponsored by Delegate David Fraser-Hidalgo.
In addition to its “first-of-a-kind” treatment of bidirectional vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, the act also enables the creation of distributed energy resource (DER) virtual power plants that pool the capabilities of home solar PV, batteries, smart thermostats, and other equipment.
The legislation also expands utility time-of-use tariffs to allow drivers to charge their EVs at off-peak rates. The utility rules will apply to investor-owned utilities (IOUs), which are distinct from municipal utilities or cooperatives.
The General Assembly first heard the bill in late February and went through three readings in total before passing it with amendments. It now passes over to Governor Wes Moore, who is reportedly set to sign it in the coming days, although as Maryland struggles with the impact of the 26 March Francis Scott Key Bridge disaster, the timing is apparently a little unclear.
Once signed, the state’s regulatory Public Service Commission will be required by 1 May 2025 to put forward new regulations that will allow EVs to inject energy into the grid as well as drawing energy out.
As trade association Advanced Energy United pointed out, this makes Maryland the first state in the nation to adopt such legislation. Efforts are underway in California to also enable widespread bidirectional charging, with California Senator Nancy Skinner attempting to pass a bill that would require the majority of EVs and EV charging equipment in the state to allow bidirectional charging.
However, that California bill, SB-233, which would have gone into effect in 2027, was defeated in the state assembly. It is not classed as ‘inactive’ on the state’s legislative information site, although an order was made to study the issue further.
It is worth noting that various pilot programmes and studies are being carried out in California, such as launched by IOU Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) in 2022.
Elsewhere, V2G and its cousins vehicle-to-home (V2H) and vehicle-to-building (V2B), which all fall under the helpful umbrella term of vehicle-to-everything (V2X), are making progress in fits and starts around the world.
Ford is apparently scaling back production of its new F150 Lightning truck, on which the carmaker has partnered with residential solar provider Sunrun to make it V2H compatible and V2G-ready.
This article first appeared on our sister site Energy-Storage.news.