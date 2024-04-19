The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

April 19, 2024

MCS: Heat pump installations achieve ‘second-best month in the scheme’s history’

By George Heynes
Battery storage installations also saw a welcome increase in 2023. Image: Nesta.
Battery storage installations also saw a welcome increase in 2023. Image: Nesta.

According to the latest statistics from the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS), the number of installations of battery storage and heat pumps rose dramatically in Q1 2024.

According to Ian Rippin, CEO of MCS, there were 4,508 certified heat pump installations in March alone, making it the “second-best month in the scheme’s history”.

Alongside this, there has been a 30% increase in average monthly heat pump installations compared with 2023, a year that was already regarded as the “best-ever year” for the technology, with more than 35,000 installations registered for both air source and ground/water source technologies.

In total, there were 51,665 installations in the first quarter, with Cornwall regarded as the best-performing area with 1,148 installations.

It is no coincidence that an increase in the Boiler Upgrade Scheme grant, which increased from £5,000 to £7,500 in October, resulted in average weekly voucher applications soaring from 331 to 1,172 in 2023. This momentum has continued into the new year and does not appear to be slowing down.

MCS also referenced ECO4, Home Energy Scotland, VAT reduction on battery storage, and many more elements that have helped deliver strong installation figures in Q1.

Battery storage installations see meteoric rise

According to Rippin, MCS’ data also showed that battery storage installations are on the rise. For the second month in a row, March exceeded 1,000 installations, marking a 707% increase over March 2023. MCS’ research also concluded that 68% of the total battery storage installations in 2023 were completed in just Q1 2024 alone.

Rippin stated: “As consumers become more aware of the benefits of installing battery storage alongside solar PV (both for lowering energy bills and for selling surplus electricity back to the grid), this is a technology that is going to become increasingly commonplace.”

Solar PV installations remained stable, with a total of 38,851 across Q1 2024.

