News
Tech
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
June 14, 2024

Meld Energy’s 100MW green hydrogen production facility at Humber greenlit

By George Heynes
The project aims to position the Humber as a centre of excellence for hydrogen. Image: Meld Energy.

Green hydrogen developer Meld Energy has been granted the greenlight to construct a £250 million, 100MW green hydrogen production facility at Saltend, Hull.

Situated in the Humber, one of the country’s industrial heartlands, the new hydrogen project will help position the region as a key investment zone for the clean energy carrier and spur its decarbonisation.

This is a perspective shared by Jonathan Brearley, CEO at Ofgem, who earlier this year (19 January) emphasised green hydrogen’s “key role” in driving “growth and generating jobs” on Humberside.

Mled Energy will build the green hydrogen production facility at Saltend Chemicals Park, a move that will create the capacity to meet up to 30% of the park’s existing hydrogen demand.

Saltend Chemicals Park is a hub for chemical businesses such as BP Petrochemicals Technology, Vivergo Fuels, Yara, Mitsubishi Chemicals UK, Ineos, and Air Products, as well as the Triton Power station.

Meld Energy’s CEO Chris Smith commented: “Meld Energy’s ambitious plans for the Humber are poised to accelerate decarbonisation efforts in the region. This outline planning approval is an important milestone for the development of our project which is the first of several that we will be bringing forward in the Humber and across the UK.

“Our Saltend Chemicals Park project will enable decarbonisation for our customers on the park and sets the baseline for accelerating and reducing the cost of the energy transition. We couldn’t be more excited with this news and look forward to being able to share more in the coming weeks.”

The impact of the Hydrogen Production Business Model

Meld Energy submitted a bid to access funding from round two of the government’s Hydrogen Production Business Model in April of this year.

Successful schemes are expected to be announced later this year, with the government aiming to support up to 875MW of hydrogen production in total.

Green Hydrogen Summit UK & Ireland 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More
Tags
decarbonisation, ghukire, Green hydrogen, humber, Meld Energy, Renewables, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
A tree and a plyon covered in snow

ESO winds down Demand Flexibility Service for coming winter

Offshore wind turbine

Report: the UK will miss its 2030 offshore wind target by a generation

westminster_with_2_degree_rise_credit_climate_central

Clean energy industry calls for planning reform, investment incentives from next government

Hinkley-T-pylon-NG

UK capacity surplus up in Early Winter Outlook, but risks and ‘tight days’ remain

Block island five turbines CREDIT Orsted.

Ørsted deploying one of ‘Europe’s largest’ BESS at UK offshore wind farm

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.