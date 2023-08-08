Mercedes, Ohme partnership offers 0-80% charging for under £4

Mercedes-Benz has announced a new partnership with smart charging company Ohme, offering its customers cheap charging.
According to the electric vehicle (EV) charging company, the partnership will offer customers charging a Mercedes-Benz EQA featuring a 66kWh battery from 0 to 80% just £3.96 when using a Ohme smart charger on a smart off-peak tariff, such as Octopus Intelligent.
As its official home charging partner, Mercedes-Benz will recommend Ohme chargers to its customers looking for home charging solutions.
“We are delighted to announce that we will be partnering with Ohme as our recommended home charger supplier,” said Jason Allbutt, head of product and planning from Mercedes-Benz.
“Ohme’s technological innovation and excellent approach towards customer service and professionalism align with the core values of Mercedes-Benz.”
David Watson, CEO of Ohme added: “Mercedes-Benz has one of the strongest premium line-ups of electric vehicles. This collaboration with Mercedes-Benz underlines Ohme’s position as one of the UK’s fastest-growing and most dynamic smart charging companies in the UK.
“We’re looking forward to introducing Mercedes-Benz customers to the benefits of smart charging and supporting its network of agents.”
Ohme is growing it’s partnerships with well-known car brands. Earlier this year Ohme announced that it will be the official EV charging partner for Audi in the UK. According to the company, this will enable customers to fully charge an Audi Q4 Sport 40 e-tron for as little as £7.70 for a 321 mile range when using a Ohme smart charger with an off-peak tariff such as Octopus Intelligent.