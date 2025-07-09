Meridian Energy launches EV charging hub at Auckland Airport in New Zealand

New Zealand state-owned energy company, Meridian Energy, has officially launched a new fast-charging electric vehicle (EV) hub at Auckland Airport.
The charging hub features five DC fast chargers (up to 160kW), each with dual chargepoints, accommodating ten vehicles simultaneously. The system implements dynamic power allocation to optimise charging times and throughput.
Two chargers have been specifically designed to meet accessibility needs, offering sufficient space for wheelchair users to navigate around vehicles and adjustable-height screens.
Additionally, the hub includes a drive-through charger, catering to EVs towing trailers, boats, or caravans, making it a versatile solution for various driver needs.
Strategic location for EV drivers in New Zealand
Joanna Yip, Meridian Energy’s public charging product manager, emphasised the strategic importance of placing the EV charging hub at Auckland Airport.
“Auckland Airport is a high-traffic gateway for both locals and international visitors, so it’s the perfect location to showcase our commitment to decarbonization and driver-centric design,” Yip said.
“We’ve designed this hub to tackle real pain points for drivers — especially queuing. We’ve listened to the EV community and built a site that’s accessible, efficient and supporting communities to decarbonise.”
The hub’s location in the airport’s Shopping Precinct area also positions it as a destination charging site, where EV drivers can park for extended periods while shopping or dining. This approach not only supports EV adoption but also brings economic benefits to the surrounding businesses and regions.
Meridian Energy’s commitment to EV infrastructure in New Zealand
Meridian Energy is making significant progress in expanding EV infrastructure across New Zealand through its Zero EV charging network.
This initiative is a cornerstone of Meridian’s sustainability strategy, leveraging its 100% renewable energy generation from wind, water, and solar power to support the country’s transition to low-emission transport.
The Zero network is set to become one of New Zealand’s largest destination charging networks, addressing the increasing demand for EV infrastructure.
Chargers are strategically placed in urban centres such as Auckland, Wellington, and Canterbury, as well as in remote areas, ensuring comprehensive coverage for EV drivers nationwide.
One of the Zero network’s standout features is its focus on overcoming the challenges of EV charging in remote areas of New Zealand.
With co-funding from the Low Emissions Transport Fund (LETF), Meridian is developing charging sites in critical locations such as Kohatu, Haast, and Springs Junction in the South Island.
These sites have been deemed “essential” for enabling long-distance EV travel, particularly in regions with limited charging infrastructure.
