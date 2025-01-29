News
January 29, 2025

Mersey Tidal Power project consultation overwhelmingly backed by public

By Kit Million Ross
A 3D render of the proposed Mersey Tidal Power development
A 3D render of the proposed Mersey Tidal Power development. Image: Liverpool City Region

The first public consultation for the world’s largest tidal power scheme has received an overwhelmingly positive response from the local community.

The first round of consultation for the Mersey Tidal Power scheme, set to be located on the River Mersey, Liverpool, received over 3,000 responses. Of the respondents, 84% expressed support for the development, with 92% saying they supported the development of more renewable energy projects in the Liverpool City region. Most of those who expressed support said they “strongly” backed the scheme, with 75% saying as such, and a further 8% saying they “somewhat” support the plans.

During the consultation phase, which ran between 1 October to 15 November 2024, ten drop-in events were held for the project, which were attended by 1,238 people. A diverse range of respondents answered the consultation call, including local authorities, businesses, environmental organizations, charities, local groups, and members of the public.

The project formally entered the planning phase in September 2024, and further public consultations will take place this year. Following these consultations, more refined design proposals will be presented to the public.

As well as delivering 700MW of clean tidal power, the development will also create the first ever above-ground connection between Wirral and Liverpool, with plans to create a pedestrian and cycling walkway on top of the 28-turbine tidal barrage. Once the project is complete, it will  have an operational lifespan of around 120 years.

Councillor Anthony Burns, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority cabinet member for net zero, said: “We’re confident that the Mersey Tidal Power project, which would be the largest of its kind in the world, has a vital part to play in helping the transition away from fossil fuels to green, renewable electricity.

“But we know that we have to have the support of the public to move ahead with this transformational project and that’s why we’re committed to speaking with and listening to local people as we continue the project’s development.”

Turning the tide for the UK?

The Mersey Tidal project will use tidal range power, instead of the more usual tidal stream power. While tidal stream systems generate power using submerged turbines, usually in remote locations, tidal range schemes generate energy from the difference in the height of the tides as they ebb and flow through generators.

Several other tidal range schemes are currently being considered for development across the west coast of the UK, including Swansea Bay Lagoon, Severn Barrage, and West Somerset Lagoon.  If all eight projects currently under consideration are eventually developed, they would have a combined generation capacity of 20GW.

