News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
July 21, 2025

Milence expands EV truck charging in Germany, France

By Kit Million Ross
Trucks from above
The newly opened Recklinghuasen hub. Image: Milence.

EV infrastructure firm Milence has opened new EV truck charging hubs in France and Germany as it expands across Europe.

Milence, which is a joint venture between Daimler Truck, the TRATON GROUP, and the Volvo Group, has opened its fifth German charging hub in Recklinghausen, Germany, its first public charging hub exclusively for trucks in the Ruhr region of Germany.

It features six combined charging system (CCS) chargepoints with a capacity of up to 400kW. Milence states that the charging capacity will be increased in the second phase of the project with the addition of a megawatt charging system (MCS), although the firm did not state when this is expected to take place.

This is the third of Milence’s new German hubs to open in a span of mere days. Shortly before the Recklinghausen site was unveiled, two other sites were opened along strategic road freight routes on Germany’s highway network; the first, in Koblenz, links the Cologne and Frankfurt regions and plays host to eight CCS chargepoints, while the Kirchberg an der Jagst hub also holds eight CCS chargepoints and connects southern Germany with the border of France.

Anja van Niersen, CEO of Milence, called Germany “the heart and central hub of European road freight transport”, adding that the opening of the hub in Recklinghausen “marks an important milestone in closing infrastructure gaps for e-mobility in western Germany”.

Milence expands across France

Milence also recently opened its ninth electric truck charging hub in France. Located in Dunkirk, the site hosts eight charging bays powered by four 400kW CCS charger units and will serve key routes connecting France to Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany.

The company has begun developing its tenth French charging hub, located near Saint-Witz, just north of the French capital of Paris. In France, Milence works alongside independent construction and civil engineering group NGE to develop its EV truck charging hubs; NGE president Jean Bernadet commented: “We are extremely proud to be part of this pioneering initiative in France. Decarbonised mobility is a cornerstone of our growth strategy, and these infrastructures are a clear reflection of that ambition”.

Milence launched its first public charging hub for electric trucks in the UK in March, which also features eight 400kW charging bays. Milence is one of several companies working to expand access to EV trucking charging in the UK; other major players in the sector include Aegis Energy, which recently received a major funding boost from Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners to launch recharging facilities for commercial fleets across the UK.

Our publisher, Solar Media, will soon launch a brand-new site dedicated to global EV charging infrastructure developments. Called EV Infrastructure News, the site will track market trends, technological breakthroughs and project developments from around the globe. Please visit and follow the official LinkedIn page to learn more.

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for the EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
decarbonisation, electric vehicles, ev, ev charging, evie25, EVIES, evies25, milence, Renewables
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Current x EVIN 1

Current± is changing

Kraken - 2GW VPP

AI-powered VPP Kraken reaches 2GW managed domestic assets

an EU flag flying in a blue sky

EU makes €852 million investment in EV battery innovation

an ev charger in a car park

Liberty Plugins, Wallbox collaborate on new EV charger

transport secretary Heidi Alexander

BREAKING: UK government to spend £650 million on electric car subsidy

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.