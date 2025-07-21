Milence expands EV truck charging in Germany, France

EV infrastructure firm Milence has opened new EV truck charging hubs in France and Germany as it expands across Europe.
Milence, which is a joint venture between Daimler Truck, the TRATON GROUP, and the Volvo Group, has opened its fifth German charging hub in Recklinghausen, Germany, its first public charging hub exclusively for trucks in the Ruhr region of Germany.
It features six combined charging system (CCS) chargepoints with a capacity of up to 400kW. Milence states that the charging capacity will be increased in the second phase of the project with the addition of a megawatt charging system (MCS), although the firm did not state when this is expected to take place.
This is the third of Milence’s new German hubs to open in a span of mere days. Shortly before the Recklinghausen site was unveiled, two other sites were opened along strategic road freight routes on Germany’s highway network; the first, in Koblenz, links the Cologne and Frankfurt regions and plays host to eight CCS chargepoints, while the Kirchberg an der Jagst hub also holds eight CCS chargepoints and connects southern Germany with the border of France.
Anja van Niersen, CEO of Milence, called Germany “the heart and central hub of European road freight transport”, adding that the opening of the hub in Recklinghausen “marks an important milestone in closing infrastructure gaps for e-mobility in western Germany”.
Milence expands across France
Milence also recently opened its ninth electric truck charging hub in France. Located in Dunkirk, the site hosts eight charging bays powered by four 400kW CCS charger units and will serve key routes connecting France to Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany.
The company has begun developing its tenth French charging hub, located near Saint-Witz, just north of the French capital of Paris. In France, Milence works alongside independent construction and civil engineering group NGE to develop its EV truck charging hubs; NGE president Jean Bernadet commented: “We are extremely proud to be part of this pioneering initiative in France. Decarbonised mobility is a cornerstone of our growth strategy, and these infrastructures are a clear reflection of that ambition”.
Milence launched its first public charging hub for electric trucks in the UK in March, which also features eight 400kW charging bays. Milence is one of several companies working to expand access to EV trucking charging in the UK; other major players in the sector include Aegis Energy, which recently received a major funding boost from Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners to launch recharging facilities for commercial fleets across the UK.
