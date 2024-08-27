Minister for Energy Consumers urges energy suppliers to help consumers in debt

Minister for Energy Consumers Miatta Fahnbulleh has written to the UK’s top energy suppliers, urging them to support families in fuel poverty.
The letter outlines the new Labour government’s plan to tackle fuel poverty, including investment in home insulation through the new Warm Homes plan and a £150 energy bill discount for the most vulnerable consumers. Plans to help those most at risk of fuel poverty also include expanding Pension Credit to support the rollout of the £300 Winter Fuel Payment to eligible pensioners.
The Minister also laid out expectations for energy suppliers to prevent consumers from failing into energy arrears, something which affected 2.3 million households in 2023. Ofgem stats released earlier this year revealed that the UK’s total energy debt rose by over £1 billion across 2023 to reach £3 billion.
Minister Fahnbulleh issued clear instructions to the heads of energy firms in the open letter, stating, “It is essential suppliers also play their part to ensure that more households do not fall into debt and that those already in arrears are adequately supported.”
She added, “I appreciate the engagement you have undertaken with my officials and me since the Government took office and the work you have done so far to support customers struggling with their energy bills. I am calling on you to do as much as you can to support vulnerable and low-income consumers this coming winter.”
With Ofgem announcing a rise in the energy price cap last week, many consumers are naturally concerned about the impact this could have on their energy bills and finances. Fahnbulleh emphasises that energy suppliers must ensure their customers are aware they can turn to them for help whenever needed, adding, “we expect all energy suppliers to spread the message far and wide that anyone who is worried about their situation can always contact their supplier, and don’t have to suffer in silence. It is vital that consumers who are experiencing debt – or who are at risk of falling into debt – are given the support they need by their suppliers.”
Finally, Fahnbulleh invited the heads of the UK’s top energy firms to a roundtable conference tomorrow (28 August), which will also be attended by representatives from energy regulator Ofgem and consumer support organisations Energy UK and Citizens Advice.
She concluded “I hope we can work together to protect vulnerable consumers in the short term as we accelerate our transition away from fossil fuels and towards energy independence that will lower energy bills for good”