News
Emobility, Supply, Tech
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
July 4, 2025

Moment Energy’s Canadian EV battery repurposing hub opens

By April Bonner
a battery energy storage unit painted white and bearing the moment energy logo stands alone and outside
Moment Energy states that it has access to over 8GWh of second-life EV batteries. Image: Moment Energy.

Battery energy storage system (BESS) firm Moment Energy has reached full production at its new manufacturing hub in Vancouver, Canada, which repurposes second-life EV batteries into BESS units.

The annual production capacity of the new Vancouver facility has not been disclosed, but Moment Energy has stated that it aims to meet 5.6GWh of demand across North America. The facility produces Moment’s Luna BESS, a 400kWh/1MWh unit that can be scaled into a 10MWh system.

Speaking with our sister site Energy-Storage.news, Edward Chiang, co-founder and CEO of Moment Energy said that Moment acquires its cells by working directly with automotive companies to source batteries from surplus inventory and end-of-life vehicle stock. He added: “Moment currently has access to over 8GWh of supply and will continue to draw from the hundreds of gigawatt-hours that are expected to become available in the next few years.”

The second-life system stores energy during off-peak times and releases it during peak demand, reducing demand charges by as much as 50%. Additionally, it helps prevent outages and decreases dependence on diesel-powered backups.

The Luna BESS also supplies power to operations such as AI-driven data centres, hospitals, airports, food-processing lines, concrete plants and the farming industry. Chiang highlighted its ability to be combined with other Luna BESS up to 10MWh storage capacity.

In 2024, Moment was awarded US$20.3 million by the US Department of Energy to ‘establish the first UL1974 Certified manufacturing facility in the United States dedicated to repurposing EV batteries.’

The funding was to be used for a gigafactory in Taylor, Texas, which, once fully operational, would have a planned annual production capacity of 1GWh.

Chiang says the Taylor factory is still being planned and will “play a crucial role in boosting US production of BESS.”

Multiple factors influenced the decision to open a second-life BESS manufacturing hub in Vancouver. As Chiang explained:

“Vancouver offers a powerful convergence of factors: a world-class talent pool from universities like SFU and UBC; a progressive policy environment that champions the circular economy; and access to clean, affordable power that minimises our operational costs and carbon footprint.”

Chiang said of the Vancouver hub:

“As our production scales to meet our ambitious global targets, we are strategically expanding our footprint to serve key markets more effectively. Our manufacturing hubs in Vancouver and, soon, the US, serve as a launchpad for our global vision and are critical to our goals of repurposing batteries across both facilities and deploying them worldwide.”

The full version of this article is available to read on our sister site, Energy-Storage.news.

Our publisher, Solar Media, will soon launch a brand-new site dedicated to global EV charging infrastructure developments. Called EV Infrastructure News, the site will track market trends, technological breakthroughs and project developments from around the globe. Please visit and follow the official LinkedIn page to learn more.

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for the EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More

Energy Storage Summit 2026

24 February 2026
London, UK
This isn't just another summit – it's our biggest and most exhilarating Summit yet! Picture this: immersive workshop spaces where ideas come to life, dedicated industry working groups igniting innovation, live podcasts sparking lively discussions, hard-hitting keynotes that will leave you inspired, and an abundance of networking opportunities that will take your connections to new heights!
Find Out More
Tags
bess, Canada, decarbonisation, electric vehicles, energy storage, moment energy, North America, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
an ev plugged into a charger

E.ON Next launches pilot for no upfront cost EV chargers

Thrive-Renewables-Turbines-83-scaled-1

Clean power is ‘a regional growth issue, not just a climate issue’

Xlinks_News_MUPP_710x533_12

UK government will not fund Xlinks Morocco-UK interconnector

WhatsApp Image 2025-07-01 at 09.08.24

UK remains an ‘attractive’ space for clean energy investment

large yellow-white sparks fly off an angle grinder

Cornwall Insight: Levy exemptions could slash bills by 25% for small manufacturers

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.