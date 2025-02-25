Stabilising the grid: Monta and GridBeyond drive EVs new role in energy resilience

Monta and GridBeyond have integrated 2,000 EV chargepoints into the UK’s grid-balancing programme in a move that cements EV infrastructure’s position in the quest for energy stability.
Monta, the Danish EV charging platform, and smart energy company GridBeyond have successfully enrolled the first 2,000 EV chargepoints into the UK’s Static Firm Frequency Response (SFFR) programme. The initiative is powered by Monta’s PowerBank feature, which detects imbalances in the grid and pauses charging sessions to prevent power outages. Monta sees the initiative as a key step towards improving energy grid stability while also offering financial incentives to chargepoint owners.
As EV adoption accelerates, the demands on local grids continue to rise, particularly in urban areas where most charging infrastructure is located. The partnership aims to tackle the issue, enabling chargepoints to act as demand-side assets and reduce strain on the energy network, ultimately reducing blackouts and supporting a more resilient power system.
“PowerBank is a game-changer for alleviating pressure on the electrical grid,” said Alex Iriondo, grid services product manager at Monta. “As EV adoption grows, we must ensure that infrastructure is both accessible and stable.
“We believe strong partnerships, like this one with GridBeyond, are essential for the transition to a smarter, cleaner energy system. As we continue to scale, we aim to register thousands more EV charge points, proving that EV charging infrastructure can be a stabilising force rather than a burden on the grid.”
Michael Kent, head of EV solutions at GridBeyond, was keen to highlight the partnership’s significance: “The management of these first 2,000 EV chargepoints showcases the positive impact EVs can have on balancing the grid. Monta’s solution seamlessly integrates with our virtual power plant (VPP) platform, providing market access and smart control for chargepoint operators.”
We first wrote about the partnership in January 2024, with the fruits of the initiative now being seen for the first time. Rollout plans are now moving at a frenetic pace, with the Monta and GridBeyond collaboration moving rapidly over the coming weeks.
Iriondo added, “This partnership, which is set to see a further 1,500 registrations in the next few weeks, is a step toward ensuring that EV adoption does not compromise energy reliability but instead enhances it, demonstrating that EV charge points are more than just plug-in stations; they are critical energy assets helping to shape a more efficient, stable, and sustainable grid.”