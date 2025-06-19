News
Emobility
June 19, 2025

Monta launches first EV charger ranking system

By Kit Million Ross
A white man wearing a lanyard stands behind a podium
Casper Rasmussen, CEO and founder of Monta. Image: Monta.

In a first for the EV industry, EV charging platform Monta has launched a real-world charger ranking metric.

The Monta Charge Points Performance score ranks the top ten DC charger models and the top 50 AC charger models using data from real-world live charging sessions collected between 1 January and 31 March 2025. The chargers are ranked on success rate, reliability, uptime and user satisfaction.

Notably, the gap between industry-reported reliability rates for EV chargers and the data obtained by Monta is significant. Average uptime figures as reported by the industry often sit at 97% or more, but Monta’s data shows that only 90% of charging sessions across Europe result in a successful energy transfer without interruption or error.

For AC chargers, the Siemens SiCharge CC AC22 topped the rankings, with a performance score of 85.21. Meanwhile, the Kempower C-Series came in top for DC chargers, with a performance score of 90.85.

The gap between the top place and tenth place rankings for AC chargers is only 2.11 points, which indicates a high level of average performance across AC chargers. Meanwhile, the gap between the first place and tenth place DC chargers sits at 11.32 points, suggesting a much higher level of variability in performance between these more complex high-speed chargers.

Casper Rasmussen, CEO and co-founder of Monta, explained the importance of having a reliable rating system for EV chargers. He stated: “The electrification of mobility will only succeed if trust in the charging experience becomes absolute. Hardware availability is not enough; what matters is how chargers perform in the real world, every day, for every driver.

“This ranking is our way of anchoring the industry around shared performance standards, grounded in data and designed to improve outcomes for all stakeholders: manufacturers, operators and users.”

In February of this year, Monta announced that it had partnered with smart energy company GridBeyond to integrate 2,000 EV chargepoints into the UK’s Static Firm Frequency Response (SFFR) programme, which uses Monta’s PowerBank feature to detect imbalances in the grid and pauses charging sessions to prevent power outages.

The quest for more reliable charging infrastructure comes as new reliability regulations have come into effect in the UK. Since November of last year, chargepoint operators (CPOs) have been required to display all prices in pence per kilowatt-hour, and must ensure their charge points are available 99% of the time, or face a financial penalty.

Tags
decarbonisation, electric vehicles, Energy Usage, ev, ev charging, monta, policy, Renewables
