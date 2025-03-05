News
March 5, 2025

Moto to install 300 eHGV charging bays; Explore Transport secures FCEV

By Kit Million Ross
a group of people stand outside scania's HQ
Explore Transport and Scania have joined forces on FCEV usage for trucking. Image: Explore Transport.

Motorway service station operator Moto has announced plans to install up 300 eHGV charging bays at its service stations across the UK.

The UK’s leading service station operator will install 300 charging bays for electric heavy goods vehicles (eHGVs) by the year 2030, in an effort to support the decarbonisation of the trucking sector. Construction on the first two eHGV superhubs, which will be located at service stations in Exeter and Tamworth, is expected to begin in April, with planning permission for these developments having recently been granted.

The first phase of the eHGV superhub rollout will see 15 eHGV superhubs established by the end of 2027, with these set to be located on key trading routes across the UK. According to UK government statistics, 77% of goods transported in the UK are transported via the road network, but recent figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) have shown that demand for zero-emission trucks fell -7.3% in the last year, primarily owing to a lack of charging infrastructure on key motorway networks.

Moto’s CEO, Ken McMeikan, commented: “Just as we have done for passenger cars, where we now have over 1000 EV charging bays, Moto will lead the way in creating a sustainable, accessible, and reliable charging network for trucks and lorries. Our eHGV superhubs will support the decarbonisation of the transportation network, a key part of the energy transition. This critical infrastructure will unlock electric freight growth for the UK economy.”

Explore Transport, Scania team up for hydrogen vehicles

Meanwhile, transport operator Explore Transport has secured the first of auto manufacturer Scania’s Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) prototype in an effort to decarbonise its haulage operations.

The prototype of the hydrogen fuel-cell powered truck has been secured as part of the UK government’s Zero Emission HGV Infrastructure Demonstrator Programme (ZEHID), funded by the Department for Transport (DfT) and delivered in collaboration with Innovate UK, as well as hydrogen logistics firm HyHAUL. Through HyHAUL, Explore Transport seeks to gather data about the future viability of hydrogen-powered vehicles for long-haul trucking operations.

The prototype truck is fitted with 416kWh of battery capacity, as well as a fuel cell motor, cooling fans, and 56kg of hydrogen storage tanks, and has an estimated range of 850km. Explore Transport is aiming to have this first vehicle in commercial operations by Q1 2026.

Chris Gatheridge, operations director at Explore Transport commented: “We believe that hydrogen has the potential to meet the unique demands of construction logistics, with the performance and capability to manage heavy loads. By securing the first Scania FCEV prototype in the UK, we are further demonstrating our commitment to a greener future for logistics, with the unit set to be on the road and in operation in Q1 2026.”

